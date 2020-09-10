IPL 2020: Brad Hogg picks the teams that will make it to the playoffs

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has picked the franchises who are likely to make it through to the playoffs in IPL 2020. He made this prediction while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

On being asked to pick the four teams who will make it to the playoffs in this year's IPL, Brad Hogg first talked about the issues in the Chennai Super Kings camp, mainly the withdrawals of Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina.

"If you look at the teams now, CSK has lost two quality players. Raina might get back there but it might be a liitle bit too late. So, CSK have got their problems with their older brigade, their most experienced campaigners. I think it leaves a hole for them."

Brad Hogg opined that CSK would be fighting it out for the No. 4 spot in IPL 2020 with the Delhi Capitals. He observed that the latter has a great chance of making it through to the playoffs if Kagiso Rabada plays the entire tournament for them.

"They are going to be pushing to get into the No.4 spot. It is either going to be CSK at No.4 or the Delhi Capitals. They don't have any injury and if Rabada plays the whole tournament, they have a big chance of getting into the top four."

The left-arm leg-spinner picked his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as the third-best team in IPL 2020, mentioning that they have a very balanced outfit.

"Definitely coming in at No.3 is Kolkata Knight Riders. I think they have got a very good balanced team. They have got someone like a Narine there who is very adaptable with the bat. He can open, bat in the middle or at the death."

Brad Hogg mentioned that Sunil Narine and Andre Russell would be the key players for KKR in the upcoming IPL, considering their all-round capabilities.

"So someone as adaptable as that who can sacrifice his wicket in the batting order and with his bowling gives so much depth and then you have Andre Russell. They are the two keys there."

Brad Hogg's top two predictions in IPL 2020

Brad Hogg picked Mumbai Indians as the strongest team in IPL 2020

Brad Hogg went for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the No.2 spot amongst the teams who are likely to make the playoffs in IPL 2020. He predicted that Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch would dish out great performances for the franchise this season.

"RCB will come in at No.2 on the ladder. I just think their coaching staff this year is more balanced, a little bit more laid-back. That will relax the players a lot more and you will see them perform at their best. Plus Virat Kohli is going to have a standout year and Aaron Finch as well."

Brad Hogg picked Mumbai Indians as the team that is likely to finish at the top of the points table in the upcoming IPL, due to their strong top-order and big-hitting all-rounders in the middle.

"Mumbai Indians at No.1. They have got all bases covered. They have got elegant batsmen at the top who can bat through the innings. They have the power hitters in Hardik Pandya, Pollard and Krunal Pandya in the middle and those players are also quality all-rounders who can bowl a few overs as well."

He added that the Mumbai-based franchise has a strong all-round attack, apart from having enviable in their squad for this year's IPL.

"And then when you look at their bowling lineup, they have got their spin and pace covered and they have good depth in their squad."

While Mumbai Indians would be looking for a record-extending 5th title in IPL 2020, RCB would be hoping to break their jinx and bag their maiden trophy in the prestigious league.