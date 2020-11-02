IPL 2020: 'Chris Gayle playing slowly put the pressure on KL Rahul' - Aakash Chopra on Kings XI Punjab's loss to the Chennai Super Kings

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Chris Gayle not being able to get off the blocks quickly caused the pressure to mount on KL Rahul, resulting in the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain throwing away his wicket.

He made this observation while reviewing Kings XI Punjab's loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that the Kings XI Punjab innings never gathered momentum despite the flying start provided by Mayank Agarwal, with Chris Gayle playing an uncharacteristically slow knock.

"Kings XI Punjab did not get the momentum in their batting. Mayank Agarwal, as usual, played at a strike rate of 170. Rahul played a little slow but the slowest of all was Chris Gayle. This was not accounted for that Gayle will play slowly."

The reputed commentator observed that Gayle's inability to put the foot on the accelerator put the pressure on KL Rahul. The mounting pressure resulted in the Kings XI Punjab losing a flurry of wickets in the form of their captain, Nicholas Pooran and finally Gayle himself.

"Gayle playing slowly put the pressure on KL Rahul and he played a bad shot to get out. Pooran got out while playing a shot as well and then Gayle also got out. So the campaign which was seeming to fly, crash-landed suddenly as KXIP lost to RR earlier and couldn't reach a good total in this contest."

Aakash Chopra added that although Deepak Hooda played a brilliant face-saving knock for Kings XI Punjab, the 154-run target was never going to be a challenge for the Chennai Super Kings.

"Deepak Hooda saved them a few blushes as he played an excellent knock, 62 runs off 30 balls. He took KXIP beyond 150 but was that going to be enough. Not at all."

Talking about the CSK run-chase, the former KKR player lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad for carrying on the form he had shown in the last two matches, with Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu proving to be the perfect foil for the youngster.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first CSK player to have scored three consecutive half-centuries in their history. He gave a good start along with Faf, who also played well and then Rayudu came to close the match."

Aakash Chopra on the game-changer in the clash between the Kings XI Punjab and the Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for the Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the game-changer in yesterday's encounter between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab.

"I am going with Ruturaj once again. The calmness and manner in which he is playing, playing cricketing shots, he is showing a lot of potential and talent."

He signed off by pointing out that the Maharashtra opener showed that he will be one of the key players in the CSK lineup for next season's IPL.

"In the few matches he has played, he has shown that he is there. When CSK starts rebuilding for the 2021 season, I feel Ruturaj Gaikwad's name will be very high in Dhoni's scheme of things."

Ruturaj Gaikwad looks a very mature player. Delighted he got a second chance and how well he has taken it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2020

Yesterday's win for the Chennai Super Kings against the Kings XI Punjab knocked the latter out of IPL 2020. It also helped the MS Dhoni-led side avoid the wooden spoon, with the Rajasthan Royals consigned to that spot after their crushing defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders.