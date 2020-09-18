IPL 2020: CSK coach Stephen Fleming says he can't wait to have 'another crack' at the Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has stated that he cannot wait to have ‘another crack’ at the Mumbai Indians, given how close the 2019 IPL final was. He opined that MI are a really good side and added that it will be ‘nice’ to play them again.

The former New Zealand skipper conceded that a clash with MI always brings additional pressure and excitement, which the players certainly enjoy.

“The first game is always full of anxiety, nerves and excitement, and CSK-MI has added an extra excitement and pressure and we enjoy that. We’ve earned the right to play the first game by playing well last year, and given the way the final finished last year, it’s nice to have another crack at MI,” Fleming told the CSK website.

Fleming hopes that the match against MI will give the fans a chance to see how successful the preparations for the tournament have been. The form of the players will be difficult to guage since most of them are coming back after a long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It gives you a good gauge as to how the pre-season has gone and the areas that need improvement. You get a good idea after the first game as to where your team sits.”

Our Super Coach loves the Chennai-Mumbai adrenaline too. Get to know @SPFleming7's thoughts ahead of the opener here: https://t.co/EqLxm4z809 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/zuqzIKshRh — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 18, 2020

CSK is one of the most successful teams in the IPL, can’t take them for granted: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that CSK is a side which cannot be taken for granted. He expects the Chennai-based franchise to ‘come out all guns blazing’ in the opening match of the IPL.

“CSK are probably one of the most successful IPL teams and you can’t take them for granted. They will come out all guns blazing. So, we will be expecting a great contest. We need to focus on what we have to do as a team and make sure all our bases are covered.”

Advertisement

CSK lost to MI by 1 run in the final of IPL 2019. Lasith Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur in front of the stumps on the last ball of the final to win MI the title.

Check out the IPL schedule here

The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings will once again face off in the opening encounter of this year’s IPL. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on 19th September.