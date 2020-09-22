The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) continued its high-flying start in the United Arab Emirates as Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Rajasthan innings got off to a flyer as Sanju Samson took over proceedings after the early dismissal of youngster Yashaswi Jaiswal. Samson and RR skipper Steve Smith put up a quickfire 121-run partnership to set the stage for a high total.

Chennai bowlers however did a good job of restricting the middle-order of the Royals with the quick departures of David Miller, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag.

With just under two overs left to play, Englishman Jofra Archer walked in to bat alongside countryman Tom Curran after the dismissal of Steve Smith for 69. Archer took strike for the final over after getting a single off the last delivery by Sam Curran.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi came in to bowl the final over and Archer welcomed him with a massive six over long-off to start things off. Ngidi changed things up and bowled short but Archer was ready and pulled it away for a huge one over square leg. Under pressure after two consecutive maximums, Ngidi bowled two no-balls and Archer punished him smashing both of them for sixes to pile on the misery on CSK as he took the Royals past the 200-run mark.

Ngidi recovered after the initial onslaught by Archer and only conceded 3 runs off his final three deliveries but the damage was already done by the Englishman. With his smashing innings, Archer sent the Twitter world into a frenzy sparking off reactions from all across the cricket fraternity.

One of Archer's old tweets surfaced wherein he had posted, "CSK gonna struggle" as Twitteratti went abuzz with great reactions.

Csk gonna struggle — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 9, 2015

Incredible hitting from @JofraArcher , that’s some crazy bat speed ! feel for the bowler but a good come back from Ngidi at the end of the over. #IPL2020 — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 22, 2020

Wow! Is there anything on earth that @JofraArcher doesn’t have a tweet prediction for :) #CSKvRR https://t.co/RJld2xgpvU — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) September 22, 2020

What a finish by @JofraArcher taking @rajasthanroyals to 216.

Very surprised that @NgidiLungi didn’t even try to bowl a single yorker in the last over. #CSKvsRR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 22, 2020

25 runs off two balls. This has got to be a world record! — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) September 22, 2020

Another cheeky one from Archer himself!