IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals director impressed with the team's quick turnaround after revamp in 2019

The Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent teams in the last two IPL seasons. They finished third in last year's IPL, and in IPL 2020, they have cemented their place in the upper half of the standings, winning a majority of their league games so far.

In an exclusive chat on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, the Delhi Capitals' director Mustafa Ghouse expressed his joy over the franchise's performances in IPL 2020. Ghouse mentioned that he was optimistic that the revamp in 2019 would yield positive results, but the former tennis player added that he did not expect the change to happen so quickly.

When asked to give his opinion on the transition of the Delhi-based franchise from the Daredevils to the Capitals, Mustafa Ghouse said:

"It's been great. It's been a very challenging two seasons for us. We tried to bring in new ideas on everything. I am happy that it has played out this quickly. We were expecting it to take a little longer, but we are really positive about how the team is shaping up."

"We are heading into the business end of the tournament as everyone says, and it is important to keep the momentum, keep winning, and that's what fans back home are expecting from us," added Ghouse.

Can the Delhi Capitals end their title drought by winning IPL 2020?

As mentioned above, the Delhi Capitals have been phenomenal in IPL 2020 so far. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, and Anrich Nortje have been in top form for the Delhi side.

Although the Delhi-based franchise have been a part of the IPL since 2008, they have never played in an IPL final. Mustafa Ghouse and the team owners will be delighted with the team's performances so far and will expect them to win their first championship in IPL 2020.