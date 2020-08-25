IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals rope in Ryan Harris as new bowling coach

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris as their new bowling coach. He will link up with the rest of the squad in Dubai for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), starting September 19.

This comes after James Hopes, who has been the Delhi franchise’s bowling coach for the two previous seasons, decided to opt out of IPL 2020 owing to personal reasons.

“I am delighted to be back in the IPL,” Ryan Harris said, on his newest challenge. “This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all.”

Ryan Harris will be working with pacemen of the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel and Keemo Paul. The 40-year-old will be a part of an elite group of coaching staff at the Delhi Capitals comprising Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree and Vijay Dahiya.

Ryan Harris will hope to guide DC to the title in IPL 2020

Ryan Harris was part of the Deccan Chargers in 2009 and 2010. Credits: Cricket Addictor

Ryan Harris has enjoyed success on the field, despite having an injury-strewn career. He picked 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets and 4 T20I wickets in 51 matches for the country. Ryan Harris was a member of the Deccan Chargers’ title-winning squad in 2009. He also represented the Kings XI Punjab from 2011 to 2013, before announcing retirement in 2015.

Ryan Harris has taken up coaching assignments since then, having imparted knowledge to the Australian national team, Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League and the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

The Delhi Capitals management and fans will be hoping Ryan Harris can provide the Midas touch in IPL 2020 and help the team be IPL champions for the first time.