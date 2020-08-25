IPL 2020: Dhawal Kulkarni posts an adorable picture of daughter wearing Mumbai Indians' cap

Mumbai Indians pacer Dhawal Kulkarni recently tweeted a picture of his younger daughter donning the Mumbai Indians cap, with IPL 2020 only 25 days away.

Currently, the players are completing their mandatory 7-day quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates, following which they'll formally kickstart practice. This week-long period presents a rare opportunity for the players to spend some quality time with their respective families before IPL 2020. Dhawal Kulkarni is currently undergoing isolation in UAE, too, along with his family.

The 31-year-old medium-fast bowler took to Twitter and posted an adorable picture of his daughter Nitara wearing the cap of his IPL franchise and captioned the post 'Teach them young!'.

Dhawal Kulkarni was traded in by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2020

All IPL franchises have touched down in the Emirati nation ahead of their almighty tussle to be coronated champions of the grand Indian cricketing extravaganza, IPL 2020.

The Mumbai-born bowler has been spearheading the attack for his state side across formats. Apart from his accuracy and seam movement, Dhawal Kulkarni is also considered a useful lower-order batsman and has often shown the ability to add valuable runs in the domestic circuit.

Courtesy his consistent performances in domestic Cricket, Dhawal Kulkarni earned his maiden call-up to India's ODI set-up in 2014 and made his T20I debut two years later. He has had IPL stints with the Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Lions over the years.

Dhawal Kulkarni was inducted back into the Royals' fold in the 2018 season and was amongst the players retained by the franchise for IPL 2019. In the 90 IPL matches that he has featured in, Dhawal Kulkarni has scalped 86 preys at an average of just under 28.

Dhawal Kulkarni was traded from Rajasthan Royals to the Mumbai Indians side ahead of IPL 2020. The right-arm pacer will be keen to do well in the tournament and pave the way for his return to the national T20I team.