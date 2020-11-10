IPL 2020 Final: How much prize money will the winner and runners-up get?

The concluding match of IPL 2020 is upon us with the Delhi Capitals taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. It is a chance for DC to win their maiden IPL crown and MI to add to their record four titles. However, the side that finishes on top tonight will not get the same prize money that IPL winners normally receive.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) undertook several cost-cutting measures in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The governing body announced in March that the prize money for the top two teams in IPL 2020 will be halved as compared to last year.

The winner of IPL 2020 will receive INR 10 crore with the runners-up pocketing INR 6.25 crores. Notably, the two losing qualifiers – SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore – will get INR 4.375 crores each.

On the other hand, the total prize money last year was INR 32.5 crores with IPL 2019 winners MI taking home INR 20 crores and MS Dhoni’s CSK receiving INR 12.5 crores.

“The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost-cutting measures. The champions will get 10 crore instead of 20 crore. The runners-up will get 6.25 crore instead of 12.5 crore,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Delhi Capitals have a mountain to climb in their maiden IPL final

DC have lost to MI in all 3 IPL 2020 matches (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Not only are the Mumbai Indians more experienced in terms of playing high-voltage games, but they also look the stronger side on paper. But if the Capitals can just let the past be and take tonight’s game as a one-off affair, they could emerge as the newest winners of the cash-rich league.

However, for that to happen, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis need to get DC off to a solid start and lay the perfect foundation for the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer to fire in the latter half of the innings.

In the bowling department, the onus will be on the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje to make early inroads and put MI on the back foot. If DC are to win tonight, all their players will have to put their hand up and rise to the occasion.