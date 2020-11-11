IPL 2020 Final: 'If Rishabh Pant hadn't got out at the time, the IPL might have got a new champion' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Delhi Capitals could have gone on to lift the IPL 2020 trophy if Rishabh Pant had not been dismissed as early as the 15th over.

He made this observation while reviewing the Mumbai Indians' win against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by picking Rishabh Pant's dismissal as the turning point of the match. The wicket ended the southpaw's fighting partnership with Shreyas Iyer, and the stand could have turned out to be game-changing.

"Rishabh Pant's dismissal was the turning point of the match. Because there was a very good partnership going on. Where you were 22/4 and from there you had put together a 96-run stand."

The reputed commentator reckoned that the Delhi Capitals could have even reached a score of around 190 runs had Rishabh Pant stayed at the crease for some more time.

"And till the time Rishabh Pant was there, he had struck two boundaries in that over and if he had played more, then he would taken the score to 175-180 or even 190."

Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant being back to his former destructive self

Rishabh Pant scored 56 runs off just 38 deliveries [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra observed that Rishabh Pant showed the destructive side of his game for the first time in IPL 2020.

"He was batting very well after a long time. I had even said that Rishabh Pant had left his destructive self in immigration. So that destructive Rishabh Pant was taken back from the customs and brought into this final match."

The former KKR player added that Rishabh Pant gives ample proof of the novelty that he possesses when he plays aggressively.

"When he plays like this, we come to know why he is the X-factor. And I am a huge fan of him and I like it when he does well."

Irrespective of the result this was an excellent knock by RISHABH PANT he delivered in the final under so much pressure @RishabhPant17 🔥👊🤞#DelhiCapitals #MIVSDC #IPLfinal — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) November 10, 2020

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the Delhi Capitals could have even won their maiden IPL title if Rishabh Pant had been a little more judicious in his shot selection and not got out with five overs to go.

"The time he got out, I think that was the turning point. The runs had already come in that over and if he played the slower bouncer a little cautiously and had not tried to hit another boundary, then probably this match might have taken a different course and the IPL might have got a new champion."

Rishabh Pant had looked a little out-of-sorts in IPL 2020 before yesterday's final encounter against the Mumbai Indians. The wicket-keeper hadn't played a big knock, and his strike rate was also hovering around the 110-mark.

Yesterday's 56-run knock was Rishabh Pant's maiden half-century in the tournament. This innings would have given him some much-required confidence before he embarks on the crucial tour of Australia, although he is a part of only the Test team.