IPL 2020 Final: Why is Rahul Chahar not playing for the Mumbai Indians?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are taking on the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final right now. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first in this high-pressure contest.

Since the Capitals are coming off a clinical win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier-2, the team management fielded an unchanged lineup for this encounter.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians decided to make a change in their playing XI. They dropped young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for off-spinner Jayant Yadav. MI captain Rohit Sharma disclosed the reason behind this decision at the toss saying:

"Hopefully we can execute what we've discussed on the field. Everyone's fit, but just one change, Rahul Chahar misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in. Just a tactical move considering the amount of left-handers they have in the side. Rahul has been bowling really well for us so sad to leave him out, but Jayant is a quality bowler as well."

The Delhi Capitals have four left-handed batsmen in their top seven, namely Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, and Axar Patel. Thus, Rohit Sharma believed that an off-spinner could be handier than a leggie against DC.

Nevertheless, Rahul Chahar is bound to feel hard done-by as he has been tremendous for MI in IPL 2020. The 21-year-old has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 28.86 and an economy rate of 8.16.

Mumbai Indians have beaten the Delhi Capitals thrice in IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians have been magnificent in IPL 2020. They topped the points table in the league stage, and cemented their spot in the summit clash with a brilliant win over the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit in Qualifier-1. It is pertinent to note that MI had beaten DC twice in the league stages as well.

MI made a solid start to the IPL 2020 final as Trent Boult removed Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane in no time. Jayant Yadav got the better of Shikhar Dhawan as well, but Iyer and Rishabh Pant have pulled things back well with their fourth-wicket partnership.