IPL 2020: How can KKR qualify for the playoffs?

We are into the final 2 league matches of IPL 2020, and 3 playoffs spots are still up for grabs. While the Mumbai Indians have already cemented their place in Qualifier 1, the last three places in the knockout stages are yet to be filled.

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals – who go up against each other tonight – occupy the two slots below MI, KKR jumped up to 4th position after registering an emphatic 60-run win over the Rajasthan Royals last night.

However, it still doesn’t guarantee the Knight Riders a permanent place in the top 4 because there remains a huge possibility of 3 teams finishing on the same points tally – 14 points from as many games. This is where NRR (net run-rate) will come into the picture to break the deadlock.

Last night’s win boosted KKR’s NRR to -0.214, but it is still lesser than that of the present rates of the other 3 franchises – RCB (-0.145), DC (-0.159), SRH (+0.555) – in the chasing pack. That said, KKR can still make the cut, but they will need a slew of results to go in their favour.

3 scenarios that will help KKR make the IPL 2020 knockouts

Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins were the stars of last night's win against RR (Credits: IPLT20.com)

We now take a look at 3 scenarios which can take Eoin Morgan and KKR through to the knockouts this year after the team failed to make it in IPL 2019.

If RCB lose to DC on November 2

If RCB lose against DC tonight, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will automatically go through to play MI in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, RCB will be stranded on the same points as KKR, thus calling the NRRs into the picture.

If Virat Kohli and Co. lose in excess of 22 runs, their NRR will drop below that of KKR, and the Kolkata-based franchise will go through. Also, if RCB bats first and DC chase down the target in 18 overs or less, it will also ensure KKR’s qualification.

If DC lose to RCB on November 2

If DC lose to RCB tonight, the Virat Kohli-led side will be through to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. In that case, KKR would want DC to lose in excess of 18 runs to edge past the Capitals in terms of the NRR.

But if DC bats first tonight, RCB need to overhaul the target in less than 18.4 overs to help KKR qualify for the Eliminator.

If SRH lose to MI on November 3

If SRH fail to get past MI, all 3 sides – KKR, RCB and DC – will make it through to the IPL 2020 playoffs for the Hyderabad-based franchise will remain on 12 points. But if SRH win tomorrow, they will automatically make the cut since they have the second-best NRR in the league so far.

To avoid that predicament, KKR would want either of DC or RCB to lose by the aforementioned margins to seal their fate tonight itself.

Note: The above win/loss margins are approximate ones. The exact scenario will come to the fore after the completion of the first innings tonight.

