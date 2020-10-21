IPL 2020: 'I feel that we fell around 10 runs short,' says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer believes that the franchise fell about 10 runs short while setting a total in the first innings, which led to their defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday.

DC were able to score 164-5 in their 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant century from opener Shikhar Dhawan. But KXIP managed to chase down the target with one over to spare and five wickets in hand.

Tushar Deshpande was especially taken to the cleaners by Chris Gayle, but Shreyas Iyer backed the pacer to come good in future games. Iyer believed that this loss would act as an eye-opener for the side and help them focus more in their next encounter.

"I feel that we fell around 10 runs short, but we got a lot of learnings from this game. Tushar leaked runs but that happens to the best of us. I'm sure he will come back. The good thing is that the boys will be charged up for the next game. We weren't up to the mark, but I'm sure we will be next time," Shreyas Iyer said after the game.

Shikhar Dhawan's batting was a positive: Shreyas Iyer

Shikhar Dhawan scored back-to-back centuries in the IPL

Shikhar Dhawan became the only player in the history of the IPL to score two consecutive centuries. He scored an unbeaten 106 runs off just 61 balls studded with 12 fours and three sixes at a brilliant strike rate of 173.77.

Dhawan read the pitch and the conditions perfectly and made sure that his side reached a competitive total, as the team's other batsmen struggled to time the ball.

"Shikhar's batting was a positive. Shikhar read the wicket well, adapted to the situation, he went hard from Ball 1, and passed the message onto the youngsters that the wicket is stopping. He acclimatised to the conditions quicker than others," Shreyas Iyer said.

DC play their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Delhi-based franchise will be looking to get back to winning ways and seal their spot in the playoffs.