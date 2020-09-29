IPL 2020: Didn't get enough chances to represent India, says Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra believes that he did not get enough chances for representing his country and that he deserved more. But he has stopped thinking about all those things and is concentrating on what he can do better for whichever team he represents.

Mishra is the second most successful bowler in the history of IPL, picking up 157 wickets from 148 matches. He has been a seasoned campaigner, especially for the Delhi-based franchise, ever since the inaugural edition of the tournament. However, he has played only 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India, something which he believes is far less than what he actually deserved.

Amit Mishra said in a press conference ahead of DC's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad:

“I don’t know if I am underrated. I used to think too much earlier, so mind used to get diverted, now I just focus on my job.”

“To be honest, I didn’t get what I should have but it’s okay. People know who is Amit Mishra. That’s is enough for me. I have to focus on my cricket and bowling so that is what I do."

Rahul Tewatia's innings is good for the future of Haryana: Amit Mishra

Rahul Tewatia's brilliant half-century for Rajasthan Royals helped them achieve the highest successful run chase in the history of IPL. Tewatia was unable to find the middle of the bat for the first few balls of his innings.

But once he hit a six off Ravi Bishnoi, things turned around completely for him. He hit five sixes in an over off Sheldon Cottrell and set Rajasthan on its way to victory. Amit Mishra believes that Tewatia's excellent form with both bat and ball are good signs for the future of Haryana cricket. He said:

“He (Rahul Tewatia) has been focusing on his batting. The way he played yesterday, it is good for the future of Haryana. I want him to keep performing like this in future."

Advertisement

“I had a little bit of expectation that he can (play this wa, but I didn’t expect that he will go on to play the innings he actually did. Sometimes your focus is so much, things start happening as you want. It was an innings which we don’t see often. It is one of the best innings of his life so far."

The Delhi Capitals will play their next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 29th September at Abu Dhabi.