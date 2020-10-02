IPL 2020: 'I am pretty sure Ravi Bishnoi must have an English grandad or something so that we can steal him' - Graeme Swann

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has picked Ravi Bishnoi as one of the Indian youngsters to have impressed him in IPL 2020. He even stated light-heartedly that he would like the Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner to play for England.

During a discussion on the Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Swann and Irfan Pathan put forth their thoughts on the Indian youngsters who have impressed them the most in the ongoing IPL.

While taking the names of Devdutt Padikkal and Shivam Mavi, Pathan opted to go for Ravi Bishnoi as the most impressive of the lot.

"There have been so many cricketers. Every year you see three or four guys coming up and everyone is taking notice of them. Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi but most impressive for me has been Bishnoi, the way he has bowled, he has been outstanding."

The former all-rounder appreciated the variety in the Rajasthan leg-spinner's bowling arsenal, with the googly being his main weapon.

"He is not a big turner of the ball but the kind of variations he has, a nice straighter one, the in-dipper, googly which is fantastic."

Irfan Pathan lauded the manner in which Bishnoi bounced back after having been taken for runs in his first over by Aaron Finch in the Kings XI Punjab's IPL encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"What I like is that in the first game he bowled well. In the second game as soon as he came into bowl Aaron Finch put pressure on him in the Powerplay, took 15 runs out of him but he made a comeback, that was outstanding."

WATCH - Finch castled by a Bishnoi ripper.



Young Ravi Bishnoi got the better of Aaron Finch with what one could call a leggie's delight.



📽️https://t.co/E0NuuYbKCo #Dream11IPL #KXIPvRCB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

Graeme Swann concurred with Pathan while extolling the young spinner's confidence to recover from the initial mauling.

"Ravi Bishnoi's confidence to come back from an expensive over as a young man who has played just under-19 stuff is brilliant."

The former off-spinner even joked that the England cricket team would love to have the youngster play for them.

"I have been very very impressed and I am pretty sure that he must have an English grandad or something so that we can steal him. Because we are desperate for a leg-spinner and you guys have so many leg-spinners over here who all play in the IPL."

Graeme Swann on the other Indian youngster to have impressed him in IPL 2020

Prithvi Shaw scored a half-century against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020

Graeme Swann picked Prithvi Shaw as another youngster who has impressed him in IPL 2020, and said that his batting style is similar to that of Virender Sehwag.

"I have also been impressed with Prithvi Shaw. He is like a mini Virender Sehwag when he bats. He looks exactly the same, he has got the same bat, the same pickup."

Swann signed off by stating that the IPL has helped Indian cricket unearth several young talents who will help the nation be on top of world cricket for a long time to come.

"Honestly the IPL brings out an enviable talent of riches for Indian cricket. Well done to you guys, I am not too happy about it because you are going to be the best in the world for years."

The IPL has proved to be a breeding ground for many Indian youngsters who have gone on to represent the country at the highest level. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are prime examples of players who shone on the world stage after coming into prominence with their performances in the prestigious league.