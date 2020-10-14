IPL 2020: 'I saw Ricky Ponting smile after a game which he never did against England' - Graeme Swann on the Delhi Capitals doing well

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has opined that the camaraderie in the Delhi Capitals unit has made them a strong team. He said that this is evident from the fact that the generally serious Ricky Ponting has been seen smiling.

During the recent edition of Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Swann and Ajit Agarkar put forth their thoughts on the reasons behind the Delhi Capitals' successful run in IPL 2020 so far.

Graeme Swann pointed out the captaincy skills of Shreyas Iyer and the camaraderie in the camp when asked about what has caught his attention about the Delhi Capitals this season.

"There are a couple of things. Shreyas Iyer is a very very good leader. Ricky Ponting, I saw him smile after a game which he never did when he played against England. So, I think they are a happy camp."

He added that Prithvi Shaw's batting at the top of the order for the Delhi Capitals has also delighted him, and compared the latter's style to that of Virender Sehwag.

"Prithvi Shaw, as well. I love the way he bats, he is like a baby Sehwag, he is like a miniature version of Virender Sehwag, who was one of my favourite Indian players of all time."

Swann also picked the Delhi Capitals as the team to beat this season, considering the strength of their squad and the confidence with which they are playing.

"I think all in all, they have got a very strong team and they are playing with a lot of confidence. I think they look like the team to beat at the moment."

Ajit Agarkar on the reasons behind the Delhi Capitals' success

Kagiso Rabada has led the Delhi Capitals seam attack along with Anrich Nortje

Ajit Agarkar pointed out that the strength of the Indian contingent in the Delhi Capitals squad has allowed them to play two foreign pacers - Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje - in their playing XI, thereby adding potency to their attack.

"Very few teams can afford to play two overseas seamers and obviously they are both very very good. But to fit two overseas seamers tells you how strong their Indian players are."

He added that the presence of these two fast bowlers has made it easier for Shreyas Iyer to captain the side.

"So, it makes Shreyas Iyer's job a little bit easier but the way he has handled his bowling. You want to try and attack, it is much easier said than done but being aggressive helps you win T20 games."

Ajit Agarkar signed off by lauding Shreyas Iyer's aggressive captaincy while iterating that the quality bowling attack at his disposal allows him that luxury.

"He has of course got the bowling to do it but he has always been aggressive."

The Delhi Capitals are currently placed second on the IPL 2020 points table, just behind the Mumbai Indians on net run rate. Although they have had a few injury setbacks of late, they are considered as one of the favourites to make it through to the playoffs.