IPL 2020: 'I think there is something about Kartik Tyagi' - Ajit Agarkar on the young bowler he really enjoyed watching

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has picked Kartik Tyagi as one of the emerging pacers to watch out for in the future, considering the skills he displayed for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

In the recent edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Ajit Agarkar was asked to name an emerging pacer who he felt could make the cut to the Indian side soon.

The commentator responded that the selection to the Indian team would depend not only on the player's performances in the IPL but going forward in domestic tournaments as well.

He added that T Natarajan was certainly one of the bowlers who had caught everyone's eyes with his pinpoint yorkers and for leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"The cut will depend on how well they go after this and not just in the IPL. But from what I saw, we keep talking about Natarajan's yorkers. I think for a team that lost its spearhead in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he sort of stood up really well," Agarkar said.

Ajit Agarkar picked Kartik Tyagi as the young fast bowler to have impressed him the most

Kartik Tyagi was the standout performer among the Indian quicks for Rajasthan Royals [P/C: iplt20.com]

Advertisement

Ajit Agarkar also picked Kartik Tyagi as the young pacer he liked to watch in IPL 2020.

"But I think the one guy I quite loved watching in this IPL was Kartik Tyagi for Rajasthan Royals. I think there is something about him for someone who is so young and inexperienced," he said.

The Mumbaikar lauded the attitude shown by the Rajasthan Royals pacer and hoped that he had learnt a lot from his experience of playing in the prestigious league.

"His attitude was great and it is never easy for a young raw Indian fast bowler to come and have a big IPL but you learn from these experiences," the 42-year-old said.

Turning 20, been bowling like he's been here forever. 💪



Happy birthday to the promising and talented @tyagiktk. 💗#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/61t5Q9s7Hm — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 8, 2020

Advertisement

The former KKR pacer added that Kartik Tyagi had shown that he had the ability to bowl at all stages of the T20 game, which is not easy for a youngster.

"The hope is that you get better as you go forward because he seems to have the goods, he seems to have the skillsets to bowl at various stages of a T20 game, which is probably the hardest thing to do," Agarkar continued.

Ajit Agarkar signed off by hoping that Kartik Tyagi would grow leaps and bounds from here on, and that he would be keeping a close eye on the RR fast bowler.

"Hopefully he keeps getting better. He is someone I will certainly watch out for," he concluded.

Kartik Tyagi had caught the attention of all cricket aficionados with his outstanding performances for the Indian team at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year.

He carried on with the same momentum in the recently concluded IPL, finishing as the highest wicket-taker among Indian pacers for the Rajasthan Royals, scalping nine wickets.