IPL 2020: 'If Prithvi Shaw plays 10 overs, the match will be in the Delhi Capitals' grasp but he is not able to survive 10 balls also' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Prithvi Shaw could win the match for the Delhi Capitals (DC) if he bats for 10 overs, and lamented the fact that the dashing Mumbaikar has been unable to last even ten deliveries.

He made this observation while analysing the strengths and weaknesses of the Shreyas Iyer led-side ahead of their IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra picked the Delhi Capitals' ability to play an all-Indian top five as their biggest strength as it allows them to play overseas bowlers.

"The Delhi Capitals' biggest strength pre-tournament which is still there is that they can play all Indian batsmen in the top 5. Dhawan can open with Prithvi Shaw followed by Rahane, Iyer and Pant. No other team can do that."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the Delhi Capitals' well-rounded bowling attack is their other advantage, although they have been hampered a little due to the injuries to Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma.

"Their bowling is their other strength where they have Anrich Nortje and Rabada along with two excellent spinners in Ashwin and Axar Patel. They had Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma as well but they have had a few injury issues."

He concluded that the Delhi Capitals seem to be a very strong team, going by their all-round depth.

"So, the Delhi Capitals have depth both in their batting and bowling. So it looks like a very good team."

Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' batting issues

Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals have relied a lot on Shikhar Dhawan in their batting department [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted the poor form of the Delhi Capitals batsmen as their main area of concern, with Prithvi Shaw looking totally out of sorts.

"The complete lack of form of the Delhi Capitals batsmen is working against them. If we talk about Prithvi Shaw's form, it is missing, we don't know where it is and a missing report will have to be to be written for it."

The former KKR player pointed out that Shaw could win the match for the Delhi Capitals if he bats for half the innings, but stated that he is not able to last even a couple of overs currently.

"He needs to come back in form as there are a lot of expectations from him. Because the manner in which he plays, if he plays 10 overs the match will be in their grasp but the problem is that he is not able to survive 10 balls also."

Aakash Chopra (YT):



“There is a problem with Prithvi Shaw that he is not changing his style of play even after having not scored runs.” #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) October 23, 2020

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra hoped that the debut Test centurion is able to perform better against a less menacing Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack.

"The opposition team does not have that aggressive a pace bowling attack, so I hope that it actually works out for him."

Talking about the other Delhi Capitals batsmen, the 43-year-old observed that Ajinkya Rahane has also played just the solitary significant innings.

"Ajinkya Rahane has played just the one good knock in the entire IPL although he has not played all the matches, he got out early in the other matches."

He added that the Delhi Capitals skipper has also not been amongst the runs in the crucial stage of the tournament, with Rishabh Pant not being his former self.

"Shreyas Iyer has lost his form towards the business end of the tournament and Pant never got his form."

Aakash Chopra signed off by pointing out that the Delhi Capitals batting has been overly dependent on Shikhar Dhawan to deliver the goods.

"Whenever Shikhar Dhawan scores runs, the team looks good but when he doesn't score the team fizzles out."

While Shikhar Dhawan is amongst the highest run-getters in IPL 2020, the other Delhi Capitals batsmen have failed to fire, especially in the last few matches.

Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have proved to be the biggest let-downs in the Delhi Capitals batting lineup. While the former has averaged just 17.53 in the tournament, the latter has not displayed the dynamic batting he is renowned for.