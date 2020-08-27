IPL 2020: Injury concerns looming over KKR pacer Harry Gurney's participation in upcoming season

England's fast-bowler Harry Gurney, who specializes in the T20 facet of the sport, has been ruled out of the 2020 Vitality Blast due to a shoulder injury. The pacer will now undergo an operation in September, which puts his participation in IPL 2020 in doubt.

Gurney, who plays for the Nottinghamshire Outlaws, expressed his disappointment on picking up the injury, saying that he is 'devastated' to miss out on the Blast and a golden opportunity to get some cricket under his belt.

"Having gone through the same frustrations as everyone this year in waiting for cricket to restart, I’m devastated to have to miss the Blast,” he said in a talk with trentbridge.co.uk.

The Nottingham-born Gurney remarked that some of his most memorable moments on the cricket field have come with his local team, and staying away from cricket will be a tough prospect.

"Some of the proudest moments in my career have been with Notts, and nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough," Gurney added.

The 33-year-old further exclaimed that he will be supporting his teammates from his couch, and will always be a call away for tactical advice.

"I have a huge amount of faith in the squad of players and in their ability to go deep in the tournament. I’ll be cheering them on for sure, and will be there with a word of advice or tactical input whenever it’s needed," the pacer added.

Harry Gurney has been with KKR since IPL 2019

Harry Gurney in IPL

Gurney is also a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the upcoming IPL. Having been signed for ₹75 lakhs prior to IPL 2019, Gurney played eight matches for the Dinesh Karthik-led side.

With IPL fast-approaching, KKR are yet to give an official word on his injury. In case he is ruled out of IPL 2020, it could be a huge blow for KKR considering Gurney's expertise in T20 cricket and how he has become a household name in different T20 extravaganzas across the globe.

Gurney might face the heat of this injury as well, given that this IPL season could possibly pave way for his inclusion in England's squad for the World T20 next year.