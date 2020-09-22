IPL 2020: Good that KKR play MI early, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik said that he is glad his team is playing defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) early in IPL 2020. The Kolkata-based side has a poor head-to-head record against MI.

In a virtual press conference, Karthik heaped praised on the Rohit Sharma-led MI, which has won the IPL a record four times. The Mumbai Indians have prevailed against the Knights on 19 of the 25 occasions the sides have met in the IPL’s 12-year-long history.

"They (Mumbai Indians) have a team of world-class players, they have a strong line-up and the amount of IPL titles they have shows that. It's good that we are playing Mumbai early in the tournament, every year is a different year, I am sure it will be a great game tomorrow," said Dinesh Karthik.

KKR will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against MI on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Check IPL 2020 schedule

‘Gill and Narine make a good opening combination’: KKR skipper

KKR has one of the league’s strongest middle orders in Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell. Karthik said it would be ideal for KKR to open the innings with Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill.

"Shubham is a gun, he is a quality player, I am sure he will exceed all expectations, it's good to have him, Gill and Narine make a good opening combination."

Narine can go all guns blazing while Gill can anchor the innings, setting an ideal foundation for the explosive middle order to build upon.

Advertisement

The first three matches of IPL 2020 hinted at slow bowlers have an advantage on the sluggish UAE (United Arab Emirates) wickets. Karthik spoke about the importance of conditioning spinners to bowl at a certain speed, and selecting right line-up.

"We have had conversations about the speed that the spinners need to bowl here. We have spoken about it, every franchise must be talking about the speed and length spinners need to bowl in the UAE. All Indian pacers are shaping well, it will be hard to decide as to who will start the tournament. They have come around nicely, we are in a good shape. It's important we as KKR choose the right eleven," Karthik signed off.

If the pre-season preparations fall into place and the middle order fires to their full potential, KKR will definitely be one of the teams to watch out for in the 13th edition of the IPL.