IPL 2020: ‘It’s not just you as an individual’ – Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming message for MI squad before final against DC

Former MI captain Sachin Tendulkar sent out words of wisdom to motivate the current squad ahead of their IPL 2020 final against DC. He stated that they are not alone in the battle and that everyone associated with the franchise is behind them to lift their 5th IPL title.

In a video shared by MI on social media, Sachin Tendulkar mentioned that it’s not only the management who is working towards the common goal. He continued by saying that the owners and fans too have been backing the Rohit Sharma-led squad to the hilt for them to go all the way through.

“When you know that right from the owners to our support staff, everyone is backing you, when you go out to play for the Mumbai Indians you know that it’s not just you as an individual, it’s the entire force which is with you, they are looking to push you and bring the best out of you, and do everything possible to help you stay at that level, to perform,” Tendulkar, who was part of MI’s first title-winning squad in 2013, said.

Everyone in MI needs to stay together, says Sachin Tendulkar

Rohit Sharma after winning the Qualifier 1 against DC (Credits: IPLT20.com)

MI recently became the first side to both win and lose a match by 10 wickets in the same IPL season. While they handed CSK a 10-wicket thumping in Match 41 in Sharjah, they also slumped to a 10-wicket loss at the hands of SRH in their last league game at the same venue.

Sachin Tendulkar, however, highlighted the importance of sticking by each other at all times since the road is not always going to be smooth.

“The first and the most important thing, it’s one family. We all stay together, through ups and down because in sport, or generally in life, there are going to be challenges, there are going to be speedbreakers along the way. Especially in this tournament where it moves at a phenomenal pace. It’s important that everyone stays together as a tight unit. We’ve been able to do that,” Tendulkar, who scored 2,334 runs in 78 IPL games, said.

Advertisement

MI finished at the top of the points table with 9 wins from 14 games before progressing to their 2nd consecutive IPL final by brushing aside DC by 57 runs in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1. They will again face them in the summit clash on Tuesday (November 10) in a bid to win a record 5th IPL title.