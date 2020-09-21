IPL 2020: David Warner says Sunrisers Hyderabad need to 'start fresh'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner on Sunday said he is excited to be back in the SRH camp. Warner said that the team is looking to start their IPL 2020 campaign afresh in tonight’s match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai.

In a video posted by SRH on social media, David Warner, who is back as their captain after a two-season gap, said that the weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are very different from what he had recently experienced in England. Warner heaped praise on the squad and added that they would take confidence from last year’s encounter with the Bangalore side.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule

“For us it is about trying to take a bit out of last year’s first game that we played against them. We obviously need to start fresh. It’s a new game, new venue, but we are excited... It looks like we have some good young talent in the team. We know we are coming up with a very good team, very good batting line-up, and we have got some good fast bowling as well,” David Warner said.

The Aussie southpaw was referring to SRH’s home game against RCB in IPL 2019 in which Jonny Bairstow (114) and David Warner (100 not out) put on the highest opening partnership of 185 runs in the history of IPL. The duo powered the Hyderabad franchise to 231 for two, following which RCB were skittled out for a paltry 113.

Warner and Smith were banned from the IPL in 2018 (Picture credit: iplt20.com)

David Warner lauds SRH’s new-look management

Advertisement

This season, David Warner and Co. will be in the company of a new management comprising head coach Trevor Bayliss and assistant coach Brad Haddin. Warner spoke highly of them and stated that he is excited to be playing under the guidance of fellow Australian Haddin.

“Yeah look, Trevor TB is a very relaxed and calm human. I have known him for a long time. He has obviously had great success with Kolkata and obviously England. I have grown up with Brad. Obviously playing a lot of great cricket with Brad, playing a lot for Australia. He has been a good role model for me and also a mentor throughout my career,” David Warner signed off.

David Warner could only manage 36 runs in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against England. He will need to get over this lean phase and recreate last year’s success with Bairstow at the top of the order for SRH to have a shot at winning the IPL this year.