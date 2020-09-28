IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah needs to get Virat Kohli out early, says Brian Lara

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara believes that if Mumbai Indians are not able to pick up the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli early, then there will be a huge burden on Jasprit Bumrah to provide MI with a breakthrough. Lara believes that Bumrah vs Kohli match-up is going to be extremely mouth-watering and exciting to watch.

But Brian Lara also is of the opinion that Kohli can be extremely dangerous once he is settled. Thus, for MI, it would be absolutely crucial to get Kohli dismissed quickly in order to gain an upper hand on RCB.

"It's Mumbai Indians against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and it will be Jasprit Bumrah against Virat Kohli. It will be taxing for Jasprit Bumrah especially if they do not get Kohli early. And if Virat Kohli settles, he can be very destructive in the middle-overs. But I do expect to see a very good contest between these two giants of Indian cricket," Brian Lara told Star Sports

I think Rohit Sharma is going to get the better of Yuzvendra Chahal: Brian Lara

Brian Lara believes that Rohit Sharma vs Yuzvendra Chahal is another mouth-watering match-up to look forward to in the RCB vs MI game. While Rohit has had his struggles against leg-spinners, Lara is of the opinion that the MI skipper can cope with Chahal's threat and can get the better of him.

"Now on the other hand, we have Yuzvendra Chahal the leg-spinner against Rohit Sharma. Now is he going to get the ball in the first six overs to bowl to Rohit Sharma? I don't know. But if they do meet each other. Rohit Sharma is not a bad player of spin. Chahal has had his success, but what an encounter to look forward to. I think Rohit Sharma is going to get the better of him," Brian Lara said.

RCB and MI will face-off against each other on 28th September at Dubai. While MI will look to continue their winning momentum, RCB will look to bounce back strongly from their loss against the Kings XI Punjab.