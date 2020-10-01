IPL 2020: Jofra Archer is a weapon and can change the course of the game in an over or two, says Shane Warne

Former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne has heaped praise on English fast bowler Jofra Archer for his performances with RR in IPL 2020 so far.

Contributing with both bat and ball, Archer has been difficult to handle for the opposition and Warne believes this gives RR a huge advantage in the tournament.

Shane Warne especially pointed out Archer's ability to bowl at the death, which makes it difficult for opposition batsmen to score quick runs when they need them the most.

Keeping Archer's death bowling in mind, teams usually try and force the issue against RR's other bowlers a bit earlier in the innings, which ends up costing them dearly.

"He’s (Jofra Archer) a weapon and can change the course of the game in an over or two. The last four or five overs are so important for the batting team and when you’ve got Jofra bowling a couple of overs at the end it’s very difficult. So, some of the opposition teams might have to go a little bit earlier rather than wait till the end because they’ve got to face Archer. Tactically that’s an advantage," Shane Warne told Hindustan Times.

Sanju Samson should be playing for India in all three formats: Shane Warne

Sanju Samson in action

Shane Warne also spoke about how impactful the performances of Sanju Samson have been for RR over the years. Samson has grown into a crucial player for the 2008 IPL champions and has begun to show the consistency that is needed for him to get a call-up to the national side.

Shane Warne is of the opinion that Samson has already shown enough potential and that he must become a regular feature in the Indian team across all formats of the game.

He is hopeful that the 25-year-old will have a consistent IPL 2020 to increase his chances of representing India regularly.

"Sanju Samson, I mean I’ve been saying it for a long time now - Sanju should be playing all forms of the game for India. He is such a quality player, he’s shown that class again in the first game and I hope he has a consistent tournament this year. If he has a consistent tournament this year, I think you’ll see him representing India in all forms of the game. He’s just such a talented player," Shane Warne said.

"I’ve seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else. He is a very special talent and I hope he hits the international stage very soon," the 51-year-old added.

RR play their next game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.