Kings XI Punjab will depend a lot on their batting as their bowling is very weak: Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Kings XI Punjab will depend a lot on their batting giants like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Glenn Maxwell to score heaps of runs for them. According to Gavaskar, this is because their bowling is not up to the mark and is very weak.

The 71-year-old stated that KXIP will have to post big totals consistently and will have to give their bowlers something to bowl at. Barring Mohammed Shami, there are no experienced names in the bowling department that could defend smaller totals.

"This time, the weakness in the Kings XI Punjab squad is their bowling. They have very good batsmen and will depend on them a lot. They will have to score well in every game and give their bowlers a target that they can defend. Because if the batsmen do not make enough runs, then their fate will be similar to last year. They will entertain for some time but will not win," Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Sarfaraz Khan will score a lot of runs in IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also believes that Sarfaraz Khan will score a lot of runs in IPL 2020.

Sunil Gavaskar believes that 22-year-old Sarfaraz Khan will have a brilliant IPL 2020 season. Khan was in fantastic form for Mumbai in the previous domestic season. He scored a triple hundred against Uttar Pradesh and followed it with a double hundred against Himachal Pradesh.

Gavaskar believes that Khan will score heaps of runs and will be an important player for KXIP in IPL 2020.

"I will send Sarfaraz Khan to bat at No.5. Sarfaraz has shown brilliant form in the last domestic season by scoring a triple century and following up with a double century. I agree that there has been a gap of 8-9 months between that season and this season. But the kind of confidence that he will have, I feel that he will score a lot of runs on these pitches," Sunil Gavaskar said.

KXIP will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on 20th September at Dubai.