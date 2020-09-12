Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Lockie Ferguson revealed one of the most challenging phases in his career when he was bedridden with a stress fracture and had to miss out on the 2010 U-19 World Cup. He, however, added that the experiences helped him learn how to deal with injuries better.

The Kiwi fast bowler acknowledged that while some pacers don’t get injured too often, others like him are riddled with injuries. He spoke about the time when his career seemed to be on the line and how he fought back despite being completely unaware of the rehabilitation process.

“It was awful for me to keep working on things to make myself fit for the next year. I mostly counted on the physio and doctor’s advice. I didn’t know what a rehab look like. But yeah, now I have seven years of experience. So, I know how to prevent injuries or cope with them better,” Lockie Ferguson was quoted as saying by kkr.in.

However, it seems the 29-year-old hasn’t mastered the art yet because injuries have continued to strike him during crucial moments of his career. Just how he pulled his hamstring and had to walk off after bowling only 11 overs on his Test debut in Perth last December.

‘The more I tried, the better I got’: Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Speaking about the challenges of the shortest format of the game, Lockie Ferguson said that he had learnt the nuances on the go. This is because he didn’t have much white-ball experience when he made his ODI debut in 2016.

“I was reasonably raw and was just trying to bowl fast. But as we know, the faster we bowl, at times the quicker it goes to the boundary. But thankfully, the more I tried, the better I got. T20 cricket is so fast-paced that you need to adjust your game and mindset. Now, I feel I’m more ready and excited to take on those tough situations,” Ferguson added.

Lockie Ferguson has picked 69 wickets in 37 ODIs at an impressive average and strike rate of 25.78 and 28.35 respectively. He was the second-highest wicket-taker at the World Cup last year. He scalped 21 wickets in just nine matches, helping the Kiwis reach the final.

Ferguson’s IPL numbers, however, are below average. He has taken five wickets in nine matches, and would definitely look to better that tally during IPL 2020.