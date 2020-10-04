IPL 2020: KKR still believes in Sunil Narine, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik emphasised that the team management still believe in Sunil Narine's abilities. The West Indian all-rounder has been less than impressive with both bat and ball during IPL 2020 for KKR, and there are a few question marks about his place in the playing XI.

With the likes of Tom Banton waiting in the wings, the pressure is building on Narine with every failure at the top of the order. However, Dinesh Karthik has thrown his weight behind the West Indian all-rounder and said that Narine can still do a job at the top of the order.

After Narine's failure in a huge run-chase against the Delhi Capitals, Karthik said that he would surely have a discussion with the team management regarding the top order.

" I haven't thought about it (making the change at the top) but maybe after this game I will sit down with the coaching staff. We still believe in Narine and whenever he gets going he gets us off to a great start," Dinesh Karthik said after the game.

Really proud of the way the boys batted: Dinesh Karthik

Although KKR lost the game, Dinesh Karthik was delighted with the efforts of the KKR players

The Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth 228-4 in their 20 overs to put the pressure on KKR right from the start. It would have been the highest successful run-chase in IPL history had KKR pulled it off, but they fell short by 18 runs in the end.

Nitish Rana set up the chase with a brilliant half-century and cameos from Eoin Morgan, and Rahul Tripathi almost won KKR the game in the end. Skipper Dinesh Karthik seemed satisfied with the team's effort.

"The way the boys batted is something I am really proud of, we kept fighting till the end which is the nature of our team. Really happy with the effort we put in today. To be honest, couple more sixes and we would have crossed the line, we wouldn't be talking about the lengths," Dinesh Karthik said.

KKR play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings on 7th October at Abu Dhabi and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.