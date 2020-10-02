IPL 2020: KXIP might have to think about Glenn Maxwell's place in the playing XI moving forward, says Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm unorthodox spinner Brad Hogg was extremely disappointed with Glenn Maxwell's performances in IPL 2020 so far. On a day when the KXIP openers failed to fire, Maxwell needed to stand up for his team. But he was unable to do so and was able to score only 11 runs off 18 balls.

Hogg stated that Maxwell has been very inconsistent with his batting, scoring only two fifties in the last five IPL editions. Thus, he feels that the KXIP management must reconsider Maxwell's place in the playing XI. Hogg thinks that KXIP need to strengthen their middle-order.

"KXIP's middle-order and death bowling were exposed last night. Glenn Maxwell has made only two fifties in the last five IPL editions and he didn't fire last night as well. So they might think about his place in the team moving forward. They need depth in the batting especially when the openers don't fire every now and then," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube Channel.

KXIP have to think about Chris Jordan coming back into the line-up: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg believes KXIP need to bring Chris Jordan back into the XI.

Brad Hogg also slammed Punjab's poor death bowling and did not understand going into the game with only one genuine death bowler in Mohammed Shami. At one stage MI were 87-3 after 14 overs, and KXIP seemed to be in complete control.

But Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, and Hardik Pandya went berserk in the last six overs and added 104 runs, helping MI post a more-than-competitive 191-4 in their 20 overs. Hogg believes KXIP will somehow have to find a way to bring back Chris Jordan in the playing XI as he is a death-overs specialist.

"KXIP went into this game knowing that the majority of runs being scored in this year's IPL are in the last five overs. They only had one genuine death bowler in this line-up and that is Mohammed Shami. They got to think about Jordan coming back into this line-up," Brad Hogg said.

They had the Mumbai Indians 105-3 with 5 overs to go. They only had the option of Neesham, Gowtham and Maxwell but they didn't utilize him and they paid the price. They went for 85 runs in the last five overs so things are not looking good. They have some headaches going forward," he further added.

According to Hogg, KXIP will have to get their act together soon if they want to stay alive in IPL 2020. They play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings at Dubai on Sunday, October 4th.