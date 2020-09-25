IPL 2020: Team selection helped KXIP beat RCB, says Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm leg-spinner Brad Hogg believes that excellent selection from the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team management was one of the main reasons they won comprehensively against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 97 runs.

Murugan Ashwin and young Ravi Bishnoi were excellent in the middle-overs while Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell created havoc up top, reducing RCB to 4-3. Brad Hogg believes that a fine bowling performance from KXIP gave them some much-needed confidence after the heartbreaking loss in the first game.

"Kings XI Punjab last night were just brilliant. Where they won the game last night was at the selection table. They prepared perfectly, brought in M Ashwin to support Bishnoi knowing that RCB middle-order really struggled against the leg-spinners, so it was a bold move. Their opening bowlers Shami and Cottrell were extremely aggressive to the RCB top order, and set the momentum. That was a big turning point in this fixture," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul starred with the bat, carrying his bat throughout the innings and scoring an unbeaten 132. Hogg is of the opinion that this innings will do wonders to his confidence. After a fantastic performance from KXIP, Hogg believes they could finish in the final four this IPL 2020 season.

"Also KXIP skipper KL Rahul was extremely brilliant. I was little bit worried about his game, but he got his hundred. That is a big sign for KXIP moving forward. I think they are going to finish in the top four this season from what I have seen," he further added.

Advertisement

RCB should not have changed their top-order: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg also said that it was unnecessary for RCB to send young Josh Philippe ahead of skipper Virat Kohli to bat at number 3 when they lost an early wicket. Hogg also feels that Umesh Yadav should pull up his socks and start getting more economical with the ball.

"Should RCB have changed their top order when they lost an early wicket and brought in Josh Philippe at No.3? I don't think so, I think they should have gone with Kohli. And Umesh Yadav, well, he needs to find some form when the ball is not swinging," Brad Hogg said.

RCB will now play Mumbai Indians in their next game on 28th September at Dubai.