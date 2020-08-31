IPL 2020: Latest photos and videos from all teams as Rohit Sharma looks in sparkling form in the nets

Almost all franchises participating in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) have commenced training in the UAE, with the tournament only a few weeks away.

Only the Chennai Super Kings are yet to commence practice, with the 3-time IPL champions in an extended period of quarantine due to some positive COVID-19 tests in their camp.

MI hit the nets ahead of their title defence

Today, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma took to the nets and displayed a wide array of classy drives and flicks.

Young talents Digvijay Deshmukh and Prince Balwant Rai were also seen in action in the nets, shortly after a team bonding session that signified the end of the quarantine period.

👉 🏏 Our picks from the auction, explosive all-rounder Digvijay Deshmukh 💥 and wrist-spinner Prince Balwant Rai 🕸️ are working hard in the nets 👏#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/wampKkpi5c — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 31, 2020

RCB continue practice ahead of IPL 2020

RCB captain Virat Kohli and South African legend AB de Villiers looked in good nick yesterday, and the team continued training sessions today. The Bangalore outfit also revealed their new-look jerseys for IPL 2020 earlier today.

New recruit Isuru Udana, who recently arrived in the UAE, used the comforts of his hotel room to get a workout in.

Our Sri Lankan 🌟 has hit the ground running from Day 1️⃣ in Dubai! 😎



See you soon at practice, @IAmIsuru17! 🙋🏻‍♂️#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers



pic.twitter.com/VwZqY1DROp — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2020

KKR get in on the action

The Kolkata Knight Riders also joined in on the fun, with players like Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna getting a bit of sun while still taking adequate precautionary measures.

Young stars M Siddharth and Shivam Mavi also sweated it out under the UAE sun.

RR step up their preparations for IPL 2020

The Rajasthan Royals, who were one of the first teams to begin practice in the UAE, stepped up the intensity today. Veteran batsman Robin Uthappa and young Indian keeper Anuj Rawat played a few big shots in the nets, with the latter in particular impressing all with his power and range of shots.

KXIP cool off

The Kings XI Punjab, who also commenced training very early, were pictured in a pool recovery session. Mayank Agarwal paid tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, while captain Rahul took a swim.

SRH have a session under the lights

SRH had an intense session under the lights, with Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar seen having a hit in the nets.

Step 1 - Focus 👀

Step 2 - Focus 💪🏼

Step 3 - Focus 🎯#OrangeArmy @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/puTsMkFYZM — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 31, 2020

Delhi Capitals' preparations reach full swing ahead of IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals youngster Rishabh Pant struck some lusty blows, while veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma had a bowl.

When @RishabhPant17 hears the word 'middle', you know he is going to middle the ball for six 😎#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/KZOyP7Rf4n — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 31, 2020