IPL 2020: RCB reveal brand new jersey

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Instagram to reveal their brand new jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The standard red and black colours make an appearance, while the logos of Muthoot Fincorp and Myntra, along with the club crest, are displayed on the front. The jersey reveal featured RCB captain Virat Kohli, franchise legend AB de Villiers, and Indian stars Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Parthiv Patel.

RCB captioned the post:

"Time to don the Red and Gold. Face the challenge and #PlayBold. Onto the battlefield we stride. With all our might and all our pride!"

RCB also recently revealed their new gold helmets, which are making an appearance after many years.

RCB will look to finally win their first title when IPL 2020 commences on the 19th of September.

The team recently started training in the UAE, with Kohli and De Villiers hitting the nets. The Indian captain looked to be in good nick, and even nailed a pull to dispel fears that he might not be at his best post the long pandemic-enforced break.

De Villiers, on the other hand, was rather circumspect at the beginning, but showed signs of the form that he has displayed for RCB over the past few years. The former Proteas captain may also don the wicket-keeping gloves for RCB in IPL 2020, with head coach Simon Katich claiming that is option is certainly one that is being considered.

Alongside Kohli and De Villiers, Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch and England all-rounder Moeen Ali are expected to be key players for RCB in IPL 2020, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar will also have big roles to play on the spin-friendly tracks in the UAE.