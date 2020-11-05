IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Why are the Delhi Capitals players wearing black arm bands?

The IPL 2020 playoffs are underway, with the Mumbai Indians taking on the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The winner goes straight into the final, while the loser will play either SRH or RCB in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

In addition to being the perfect opportunity for them to make their first-ever IPL final, DC have one more reason to do well tonight. And that is why all the DC players can be seen sporting black arm bands.

The gesture is in remembrance of DC fast bowler Mohit Sharma’s dad, who passed away in Faridabad on Tuesday. Mahipal Sharma breathed his last at the Fortis Hospital, Gurugram after being ill for quite some time.

Mohit Sharma was informed of his father’s demise late on Tuesday. He quit the DC bio-bubble almost immediately to fly out of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and attended the funeral on Wednesday.

Can DC oust the defending champions to make the IPL 2020 final?

DC finished 2nd in the points table having won 8 of the 14 games played (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Ravichandran Ashwin got DC off to the ideal start by dismissing Rohit in just the 2nd over with 16 runs on the board. Even though Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have managed to steady the ship, much will depend on the express duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje to restrict MI to a below-par score.

However, what will be more crucial to DC’s chances of winning tonight are their openers – Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw – getting off to a solid start, which is something they have failed to do right throughout IPL 2020.

If they indeed manage to turn things around for themselves, the platform will be set for the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis to see themselves in, and in turn, get DC over the line and into their first-ever IPL final.