IPL 2020: 'Mohammed Shami matched Jasprit Bumrah yorker for yorker' - Aakash Chopra on KXIP's win against MI after two Super Overs

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Mohammed Shami matching Jasprit Bumrah's yorker-laden Super Over went a long way in helping the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) register a victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) yesterday.

He made this observation while reviewing the KL Rahul-led side's win against the four-time IPL champions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by naming the KXIP vs MI encounter yesterday as the best-ever match in the history of the IPL.

"The Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match has become the best ever match in the 13-year history of the IPL."

While talking about the Mumbai Indians batting effort, the reputed commentator praised the knocks played by Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Quinton de Kock. He added that KXIP's death bowling woes hit them hard again.

"Mumbai Indians batted first after winning the toss and they scored a lot of runs. Pollard batted very well at the end, Krunal Pandya batted well in the middle and Quinton de Kock is playing well. They ended very nicely because Kings XI Punjab's death over bowling problem again came to the fore."

Aakash Chopra lauded KL Rahul for his excellent knock in the run-chase while also highlighting the consistency the KXIP skipper has shown over the last three seasons of the IPL.

"KL Rahul is batting well and he is the first Indian cricketer to have scored more than 500 runs in three consecutive IPLs. He has a different level of consistency and the best Indian batsman in this format."

He appreciated Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran for playing crucial knocks for KXIP, and added that Jasprit Bumrah played his role as strike bowler for MI to perfection.

"Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran come in the middle and play small but good knocks. Jasprit Bumrah gives you a wicket whenever you call him to bowl, his three wickets in four overs was outstanding."

Advertisement

Chopra pointed out that although Deepak Hooda gave excellent support to KL Rahul, KXIP could only end up level with MI's score after the latter was dismissed by Bumrah.

"Although Hooda was playing well, Bumrah dismissed Rahul and the match eventually ended in a tie."

Aakash Chopra on the two Super Overs in the KXIP vs MI encounter

Mayank Agarwal hit the winning runs for KXIP in the second Super Over [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra observed that KXIP could only manage 5 runs in the Super Over, with Jasprit Bumrah nailing his yorkers almost to perfection.

"Bumrah bowls the Super Over and delivers six yorkers like laser-guided missiles. Rahul could not hit the ball with the middle of his bat and Nicholas Pooran again got out in the Super Over and they end up with 5 runs."

The former KKR player highlighted that Mohammed Shami was not to be left behind and matched Bumrah in delivering the yorkers, thereby restricting Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma to just the 5 runs as well.

Advertisement

"Mohammed Shami matched Jasprit Bumrah yorker for yorker. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma tried to score the runs but it ends up in another tie."

Talking about the second Super Over, the 43-year-old mentioned that Pollard and Hardik Pandya added a decent 11 runs for the Mumbai Indians. He pointed out that it could have been much worse for KXIP had Mayank Agarwal not saved a six off the last ball with an extraordinary piece of fielding.

"Jordan had to bowl as Shami could not bowl any longer. Pollard and Hardik Pandya come for MI and they scored 11 runs. Mayank Agarwal saved a six of the last ball, if he had not done that Mumbai Indians would have won the match."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal finally managed to take KXIP across the line in the second Super Over. He commended the latter for the couple of boundaries he hit apart from the stupendous effort in the field.

"Boult bowls for MI with Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal coming to bat for KXIP. Gayle hits the first ball for a six and then takes a single. After that Mayank comes on strike and he hits two boundaries. So, because of him the team gets 2 points."

Yesterday's win against the Mumbai Indians has kept KXIP's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs of IPL 2020 alive. The Punjab-based franchise have jumped above the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals to occupy the 6th spot in the IPL 2020 points table, although they still trail fourth-placed KKR by 4 points.