IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's lack of preparation affecting CSK, says Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm leg-spinner Brad Hogg is not happy with the way Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has approached IPL 2020 as a batsman. Dhoni demoted himself to number 7 in both games played so far. While CSK won the first game due to Ambati Rayudu's brilliance, they needed Dhoni the batsman to step up in the game against Rajasthan Royals.

But Dhoni did not bat up the order and CSK ended up losing against RR by 16 runs. Hogg believes that had Dhoni batted up the order, CSK might have won the game. Hogg feels that Dhoni's lack of confidence in his batting is showing on his other teammates as well, and that he has to step up and come up the order if CSK are to win IPL 2020.

"I am not happy with MS Dhoni's confidence. He didn't put himself in the pressure situation the other night because he wasn't prepared for the tournament. And that for me does not give any confidence to the team and puts a dampener on the campaign. Especially when you haven't got other leaders in the team like Harbhajan and Raina, as they could have taken a bit of the weight off his shoulders," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Brad Hogg backs Amit Mishra to do well in absence of Ravichandran Ashwin for Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin had injured his shoulder in Delhi Capitals' first game against Kings XI Punjab. While DC team management believe that he will be fit to play against CSK, Brad Hogg feels that risking Ashwin will not be a good idea and that Amit Mishra can play a crucial role in his absence.

Advertisement

"I wouldn't risk Ravichandran Ashwin for the game against CSK. I would bring in Amit Mishra. Yes, you might lose a little bit with the bat but you will not lose anything with the ball. Mishra is the second leading wicket-taker in IPL history. I wouldn't change the rest of the team to make this swap. I would give everyone the same roles as they had in the first game," Brad Hogg said.

The Delhi Capitals will play the Chennai Super Kings on 25th September at Dubai.