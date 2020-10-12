IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians outplayed us in all departments, says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer accepted that they were completely beaten in all three departments by a better side following their defeat to the Mumbai Indians. Electing to bat first, DC could only post 162-4 in their 20 overs, and Iyer felt that they were 10-15 runs short. MI comfortably chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand.

There was a point in DC's innings where Marcus Stoinis was finding boundaries at regular intervals. But unfortunately, he got run-out, and Iyer feels that the dismissal greatly impacted DC's chances. He also stated that sloppy fielding cost them dearly.

"I would say 10-15 short, 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different. We really missed out when Stoinis got out, he was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football, that was the main error that we did and something that we really need to work on," Shreyas Iyer said after the game.

"Apart from that the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well. Overall they outplayed us in all the departments," he further added.

It is really important for us not to take any team lightly: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer also stated that it is important not to take any team lightly and play with a positive approach.

The Delhi Capitals were flying high on the back of five wins from six games in IPL 2020. But the defeat at the hands of the Mumbai outfit has somewhat exposed their problems, and the DC skipper realises that these problems need to be resolved quickly.

He thought that the MI batsmen played the spinners really well, and thus they couldn't create an impact for DC. He signed off by highlighting the importance of not taking any team lightly, and is hopeful that this setback will help them perform better in the coming games.

"I thought the spinners were bowling well as the ball was coming onto the bat, it wasn't stopping as it was in the first innings. If we could have squeezed in two more wickets after the powerplay we would have been on top. It is really important for us not to take any team lightly and be positive in our approach," Shreyas Iyer said.

DC play their next game on 14th October against the Rajasthan Royals at Dubai, and the team from the capital will want to get back to winning ways.