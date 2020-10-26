Create
IPL 2020: Navdeep Saini in danger of missing RCB's upcoming clash against MI due to split webbing

Navdeep Saini picked up an injury to his bowling hand
Anurag Hegde
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 26 Oct 2020, 15:39 IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been handed a slight setback, as lead pacer Navdeep Saini has suffered a split webbing on his bowling hand.

In an interview with RCB TV, team physio Evan Speechly confirmed the reports regarding Saini's injury.

"Saini split his webbing in the last ball. He obviously got hit on the right thumb. Fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon who stitched it up nicely. We will monitor him overnight and check whether he can ready for next match. I cannot be sure when he will be good to go, but hopefully he will play the next match," the physio said.

Navdeep Saini picked up the injury on the last ball of the 18th over when he tried to field a powerful shot that was hit back at him by MS Dhoni. The pacer was forced to leave the field immediately, and received some treatment on the sidelines.

The injury means that he is doubtful for RCB's next game, which will see them take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on October 28 at Abu Dhabi.

"It's also because Saini's injury is on his bowling hand, so it puts a lot of pressure on him. I cannot be sure when he will be good to go. I am hoping that he will be good to play in the next game and the rest of the tournament," Speechly continued.

Navdeep Saini has been one of RCB's most important players in IPL 2020

Navdeep Saini is RCB's lead Indian pacer

Navdeep Saini has been an integral part of RCB's largely successful bowling lineup this year. He has picked up 5 wickets from 11 games at an economy rate of 7.95. More importantly, the 27-year-old has been the man that skipper Virat Kohli has turned to during crunch situations and in the death overs.

Notably, Saini was also trusted to bowl the Super Over in RCB's previous game against the Mumbai Indians. He bowled an outstanding over, restricting the Mumbai based franchise to just 7 runs. RCB went on to win that crucial game, as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers knocked off the 8 runs that were needed for victory quite easily.

Published 26 Oct 2020, 15:39 IST
