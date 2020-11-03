IPL 2020: 'One of the reasons for RCB following a conservative approach is that Virat Kohli's season has been a mixed bag' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Virat Kohli not having attained his peak form has contributed to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) following a slightly conservative approach in IPL 2020.

He made this observation while reviewing the Virat Kohli-led side's defeat against the Delhi Capitals in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by appreciating Devdutt Padikkal for his excellent knock, and even named the RCB opener as the best uncapped Indian player in IPL 2020.

"RCB is inserted to bat and Joshua Philippe gets out. Padikkal played well, he has been absolutely outstanding, my favourite uncapped Indian player in this edition of the tournament."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the RCB innings almost stalled after the powerplay overs, with Padikkal and Virat Kohli concentrating on just rotating the strike.

"But when the powerplay got over, it seemed the power itself had got over. In the next 5-6 overs, they were scoring only in singles with spin bowlers bowling from both ends. Kohli is there and so is Padikkal but the scoreboard is not moving fast."

Aakash Chopra observed that RCB fell behind the eight ball in the middle overs, and named Virat Kohli's mixed returns in IPL 2020 as one of the reasons for their conservative approach.

"That was one phase which pushed RCB way behind as the pitch was good and the wickets had also not fallen. A little conservative approach I feel because of two reasons, one being that Kohli's season has been a mixed bag."

The former KKR player added that the RCB captain has managed to score runs even though he has not been at his best.

"He has scored more than 400 runs so you feel he has played well, but he has not played that well, it shows his genius because when you don't bat well, you don't score runs."

He highlighted that Virat Kohli has not dominated opposition attacks in the manner that he usually does.

"He did not start well in the first few matches, then scored runs in a few matches but after that he has not bossed the innings but has still shown the ability to score runs."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that RCB's conservative approach allowed the Delhi Capitals to restrict them to a below-par score, which the Shreyas Iyer-led side chased down easily with half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane.

"Because of that, Delhi Capitals were tightening the noose and in the end they restricted RCB to around 150. And in their batting, runs from Dhawan and Rahane helped them win the match."

Aakash Chopra on the road ahead for RCB

Aakash Chopra wants Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to bat in an aggressive fashion for RCB

Aakash Chopra opined that RCB should send Washington Sundar to open the batting with Devdutt Padikkal and include Moeen Ali in their playing XI.

"It is never a good thing that RCB have not won a match in 2-2.5 weeks. It is still looking that they are batting with a conservative approach. So I feel they should open with Washington Sundar along with Devdutt Padikkal and play Moeen Ali in the middle order."

The 43-year-old reasoned that the presence of the England all-rounder in the middle order will allow the RCB batsmen to play more freely.

"So Kohli, AB, Moeen and then Shivam Dube, the batting order looks slightly better. Then they can play with a more fearless approach because if they don't play in that fashion, I feel it will be difficult for them."

Aakash Chopra signed off by pointing out that RCB are still heavily reliant on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, and that the additional buffer in the batting lineup will allow them to bat more aggressively.

"In this team, still everything revolves around two players. So till the time Kohli and AB score runs, the team will do well but when they get out the team will not do well, whatever the others do. For them to play in a fearless manner, they can give do a little tinkering and give them a little cushion."

RCB need a powerful striker below Virat and AB. Will free those two. That was the role for Shivam Dube and Morris. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 2, 2020

The Royal Challengers will face either the Sunrisers Hyderabad or the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020 eliminator. They would have to win three consecutive matches to bag their maiden IPL title.