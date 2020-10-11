IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs RCB match (Updated)

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 90 and a disciplined bowling effort helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore move into the top 4 after beating the Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in Match 25 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

RCB occupy the fourth position in the points table with 8 points from 6 matches, while the MS Dhoni-led side are lingering at the sixth spot with just 4 points.

After opting to bat first and losing Aaron Finch early, Virat Kohli stitched a 53-run second-wicket partnership with 21-year-old Devdutt Padikkal (33 off 34 balls) to steady the ship on a sluggish wicket. Despite losing wickets in the middle overs, skipper Kohli batted right till the end to finish on a 52-ball 90 and power RCB to 169 for 4.

In reply, off-spinner Washington Sundar got RCB off to the perfect start by removing both Faf du Plessis and the in-form Shane Watson inside the powerplay.

Ambati Rayudu (42 off 40 balls) and debutant N Jagadeesan (33 off 28 balls) tried to resurrect the run-chase with a 64-run stand for the third wicket, but Chris Morris (3 for 19) and Navdeep Saini, who maintained an economy rate of 4.50, ensured RCB won for the third time in four matches.

Earlier in the day, the Kolkata Knight Riders moved up to third in the points table after pulling off a dramatic 2-run win over the Kings XI Punjab in Match 24 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After Shubman Gill (57 off 47 balls) got KKR through the early loss of wickets, captain Dinesh Karthik returned to form in style by smashing 58 off 29 balls, and propelled KKR to a par total of 164 for 6.

Chasing 165 in an attempt to register their second win this season, KXIP were cruising till the final quarter of the match as openers KL Rahul (74 off 58 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (56 off 39 balls) put together 115 runs.

What followed was a dramatic collapse as the Punjab-based side lost 3 wickets for a meagre 14 runs. They choked from a position where they needed 21 runs off 16 deliveries to finish on 162 for 5.

Virat Kohli breaks into top 10 of the IPL 2020 batting charts

KL Rahul continues to remain the holder of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap (Credits: IPLT20.com)

KXIP may have fallen to their sixth defeat of the season, but their captain gave his all and led from the front. In the process, KL Rahul established a 50-run lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, having racked up 387 runs from 7 matches.

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul’s opening partner, moved up to second position with an aggregate of 337 runs after scoring his second half-century of the season. He has also smashed one hundred – 106 off 50 balls against the Rajasthan Royals.

Shubman Gill’s dream run continued as he also smashed his second fifty of IPL 2020 to move up to the seventh position. The 21-year-old has scored 220 runs from the 6 games he has played so far.

The evening game saw a new entrant into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. After having had a slow start to the season, Virat Kohli has smashed half-centuries in 2 of his last 3 matches. The RCB captain occupies the sixth spot with 223 runs under his belt.

Devdutt Padikkal is having a dream debut IPL season as he crossed the 200-run mark with a 34-ball 33 tonight. The southpaw is tenth in the batting charts, having scored 211 runs at an average of 35.16.

CSK opener Faf du Plessis couldn’t deliver the goods tonight as a timid 10-ball 8 ensured that he dropped to the third spot with 301 runs to his name. He, however, became the third batsman to cross 300 runs in IPL 2020.

Yuzvendra Chahal moved closer to the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

There wasn’t much change on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list as Kagiso Rabada continued to remain the leader with a tally of 12 wickets, followed by the Mumbai Indians duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

KXIP pacer Mohammad Shami, however, moved up a place to occupy fourth spot after castling Rahul Tripathi in the afternoon game. His teammate, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, got back into the top 10 of the list after returning impressive figures of 1 for 25 from 4 overs against KKR.

Though Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a solitary wicket against CSK tonight, his tally of 9 wickets from 6 games helped him jump three slots to occupy the sixth position on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

The focus will now shift to tomorrow’s double-header as the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, while defending champions Mumbai Indians lock horns with table-toppers Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi later in the evening.

While Kagiso Rabada would aim to extend his lead at the top of the bowling charts, SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow would look to break into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list.