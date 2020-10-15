IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs RR match (Updated)

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer’s twin half-centuries and some excellent death bowling helped Delhi Capitals move to the top of the points table. The Capitals beat the Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in Match 30 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, DC once again failed to capitalise on the mandatory fielding restrictions as Jofra Archer (3 for 19) removed opener Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane with a meagre 10 runs on the board.

Dhawan (57 off 33 balls) and captain Iyer (53 off 43 balls) then stitched an 85-run partnership for the third wicket before minor contributions from Marcus Stoinis (18 off 19) and Alex Carey (14 off 13) propelled DC to 161 for 7.

RR looked on course to overhaul the target as Ben Stokes (41 off 35 balls), and Sanju Samson (25 off 18 balls) steadied the ship after losing Jos Buttler and Steve Smith inside the powerplay.

A combined bowling effort from the South African duo of Kagiso Rabada (1 for 28) and Anrich Nortje (2 for 33) made sure RR only manage 25 runs off the last 5 overs to suffer their fifth IPL 2020 defeat.

Shikhar Dhawan breaks into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of moving on to the IPL 2020 Orange Cap podium (Credits: IPLT20.com)

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer climbed to fourth position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list as he led from the front tonight, stroking his second fifty of the season. He has scored 298 runs from 8 matches so far, and is just 9 runs behind third-placed Faf du Plessis.

Shikhar Dhawan broke into the IPL 2020 batting charts for the first time after following up his unbeaten 69 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday with a match-winning 33-ball 57 tonight. He is seventh on the list with 258 runs at an average of 36.85 under his belt.

Kagiso Rabada is the standout leader in an otherwise congested IPL 2020 Purple Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

DC speedster Kagiso Rabada extended his lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list after returning with figures of 1 for 28 against RR tonight. He has picked up 18 wickets at a phenomenal strike rate of 10.55 so far in the tournament.

He, however, has a new immediate competitor as Jofra Archer jumped 5 places to occupy the second position in the bowling charts. He is on 12 wickets after being the pick of the bowlers from either side tonight with impressive figures of 3 for 19 from 4 overs.

Man of the Match Anrich Nortje, Rabada’s compatriot, once again restored his place in the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list after scalping 2 for 33 from 4 overs tonight. He is in seventh position having taken 10 wickets in 8 games so far.

The action will now shift to Sharjah as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on eighth-placed Kings XI Punjab tomorrow. While Virat Kohli would look to move closer to the KXIP duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, Rashid Khan would be facing off against his RCB counterpart – Yuzvendra Chahal – to move into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

