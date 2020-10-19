IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after MI vs KXIP match (updated)

Kings XI Punjab managed to hold their nerves in Super Over 2.0 as they chased down 12 off 4 deliveries to climb up to sixth in the points table after beating Mumbai Indians via 2 tie-breakers in Match 36 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

This was after the regular quota of 40 overs ended with both teams tied on identical scores of 176 for 6. What is more, the ensuing Super Over also failed to break the deadlock as KXIP’s Mohammad Shami successfully defended 5 runs off 6 balls.

The evening began on a sultry note as defending champions MI elected to bat first and lost their first 3 wickets within the powerplay with a meagre 38 runs on the board. Quinton de Kock (53 off 43 balls) and Krunal Pandya (34 off 30 balls) then steadied the ship, but the KXIP bowlers came back strongly to pick 3 wickets for 23 runs.

However, cameos from Kieron Pollard (34 off 12 balls) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (24 off 12 balls) made sure MI put up a competitive total of 176 for 6. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers having returned figures of 2 for 30 from 4 overs.

Chasing 177 runs to win their third game in IPL 2020, captain KL Rahul led by example with a 51-ball 77. But, wickets kept falling at the other end before a brisk 16-ball 23 from Deepak Hooda, and Chris Jordan’s 13 off 8 balls helped KXIP level the scores off the final ball.

It was a day of Super Overs as Kolkata Knight Riders cemented their place in the top 4 after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad via a Super Over in Match 35 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi earlier today.

After David Warner opted to field first, KKR posted 163 for 5 on the back of late cameos from captain Eoin Morgan (34 off 23 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (29 off 14 balls). But, David Warner – batting at No. 4 – played a captain’s knock of 47 not out off 33 balls to help SRH level the scores off the last ball of the innings.

Lockie Ferguson, who starred with figures of 3 for 15, was KKR’s saviour in the Super Over too as he picked up 2 wickets in 3 balls to produce a match-haul of 5 for 17. It was the same duo of Karthik and Morgan who polished off the 3-run target to secure KKR’s fifth win of the season.

Jasprit Bumrah moves closer to the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

KL Rahul became the first batsman to cross 500 runs in IPL 2020 (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Advertisement

KL Rahul established a 132-run lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list after scoring a match-winning 77 off 51 balls tonight. The KXIP captain is on 525 runs, and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal occupies second position with 393 runs to his name.

SRH skipper David Warner jumped 3 places to move into sixth position having scored 331 runs in 9 matches so far. Jonny Bairstow is 3 places below him with 316 runs under his belt.

From the winning side, Shubman Gill’s dream season continued as his 37-ball 36 helped him cross the 300-run mark and enter the top 10 of the batting charts.

However, there was another new entrant into the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. Quinton de Kock followed up his unbeaten 78 against KKR on Friday with a 43-ball 53 tonight. The South African is in seventh position with an aggregate of 322 runs.

4 of the top 5 leading wicket-takers in IPL 2020 are Indians (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Advertisement

Indian fast bowling duo of Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah moved closer to IPL 2020 Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada. While Shami took 2 wickets to extend his tally to 14 wickets, Bumrah is 1 wicket ahead of him, having returned impressive figures of 3 for 24 tonight.

Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar, too, are in the reckoning for the coveted trophy. Boult, who went wicketless tonight, is in seventh position having scalped 12 wickets from 9 games, while Chahar restored his spot in the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list after taking 2 for 33.

From the earlier game, Rashid Khan remained in eighth position after taking 1 for 28, while T Natarajan once again moved into the top 10 after dismissing Andre Russell and Rahul Tripathi.

It was one of the most memorable days in IPL history, but the focus will now shift to tomorrow’s clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. While Faf du Plessis would aim to move closer to KL Rahul, Jofra Archer would know he is just 3 wickets away from occupying second position on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule