IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RR vs SRH match (updated)

An unbeaten 140-run partnership between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad move up to fifth in the IPL 2020 points table. The Orange Army beat the Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in Match 40 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

After David Warner won the toss and elected to field, Ben Stokes (30 off 32) and Sanju Samson (36 off 26) put SRH on the back foot. But both of them perished within the space of 3 deliveries to leave RR precariously placed at 86 for 3.

Rashid Khan (1 for 20) and Jason Holder (3 for 33) – who was playing his first IPL 2020 match – turned the screws on RR, before a cameo from 18-year-old Riyan Parag (20 off 12) helped the Royals reach 154 for 6.

In reply, SRH got off to a horrible start as Jofra Archer accounted for both the openers - David Warner (4 off 4) and Jonny Bairstow (10 off 7) - to leave them tottering at 16 for 2 in the third over.

What followed was absolute carnage, as Man of the Match Manish Pandey (83 off 47) and Vijay Shankar (52 off 51) overhauled the target with 11 balls to spare and helped SRH move within 2 points of fourth-placed KKR.

Jofra Archer breaks into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

The monopoly of the SRH openers continued on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

There was no change at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. KL Rahul remains the leader with an aggregate of 540 runs, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (465 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (398 runs).

At the bottom of the table, Jonny Bairstow’s 7-ball 10 helped him move up 2 places. The Englishman is in eighth position with 326 runs under his belt, just 1 slot below his captain David Warner, who has scored 335 runs so far in the tournament.

Manish Pandey, however, registered his highest score this season to inch closer to the top 10 of the batting charts. The right-hander is in 13th position and 26 runs short of tenth-placed Devdutt Padikkal.

Rashid Khan is in the hunt for the IPL 2020 Purple Cap (Credits: IPLT20.com)

There was no change in the leadership of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap, as Kagiso Rabada sits firm at the top of the pile with a staggering 21 wickets to his name.

Jofra Archer, though, broke into the top 3 of the list after returning impressive figures of 2 for 21 from 4 overs tonight. The English speedster occupies third position with 15 wickets to his name and is ahead of RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal by virtue of having a lower economy rate.

Rashid Khan too moved up 2 places after producing a match-haul of 1 for 20 from 4 overs tonight. The Afghan leg-spinner is in sixth position with 12 wickets so far in the season, while his teammate T Natarajan stayed in tenth place after going wicketless tonight.

The action will now shift to Sharjah as bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions Mumbai Indians tomorrow. While Faf du Plessis would look to regain his form and break into the top 3, Jasprit Bumrah would know he is just 2 wickets shy of the second position on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

