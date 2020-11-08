IPL 2020: 'Prithvi Shaw's lack of consistency has hurt the Delhi Capitals' - Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian opener Sanjay Bangar has pointed out that the lack of runs from Prithvi Shaw's willow has hit the Delhi Capitals (DC) hard in IPL 2020.

He made this observation while previewing the Shreyas Iyer-led side's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on the latest episode of the Star Sports show Game Plan.

On being asked about the Delhi Capitals' opening woes, Sanjay Bangar responded that Prithvi Shaw not living up to his potential and his lack of consistency have been setbacks for the franchise.

"Prithvi Shaw seems to be out of sorts, unfortunately for a player of such calibre and talent, he hasn't really got going. Some occasional knocks here and there but no consistency from him and that has hurt Delhi Capitals."

He added that the Delhi Capitals could opt to play Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order and leave out Shaw, considering the former's match-winning knock against RCB in their last league match.

"So may be in this crucial game they may just look not to play him which means there could be a place for Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings because he is coming on the back of a good innings prior to the last game."

Bangar opined that Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan would be a better opening combination for the Delhi Capitals, considering the vast experience the duo possesses.

"I believe Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan should open because that gives them the best chance because they are big-match players, they have got a lot of international experience and I feel they can soak the pressure and give Delhi Capitals a good start."

Sanjay Bangar on Shikhar Dhawan being the key player for the Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan has been the standout performer for the Delhi Capitals with the bat [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sanjay Bangar was further asked if Shikhar Dhawan could be the one to take his home franchise Delhi Capitals to the finals. He responded that the Delhi opener is known to raise his game on the big stage and has been a very successful opener in the IPL as well.

"Shikhar Dhawan is a big match player, World Cup, ICC Championships, whenever it is required he has always fired for the team he has played for and don't forget he is the highest run-scorer as far as opening batting is concerned in IPL history."

Shikhar Dhawan has gone past Chris Gayle in the list of most runs as an opener in the history of IPL. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 17, 2020

The former Indian batting coach added that Dhawan is well versed with the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack since he has represented the franchise previously and is known to play well against Rashid Khan as well.

"So, he knows what is the stage. He knows the Sunrisers Hyderabad in and out because he has played for them. He knows how to tackle Rashid Khan, he goes after him and Rashid Khan doesn't like him."

Sanjay Bangar signed off by observing that Shikhar Dhawan would hold the key to the Delhi Capitals' success in tonight's encounter.

"So I believe Shikhar Dhawan is going to be a brilliant brilliant player if Delhi Capitals have to win this game."

The Delhi Capitals came up short against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in both their league stage encounters. While Shikhar Dhawan scored 34 runs in the first match, he was dismissed for a first-ball duck in their subsequent clash.

The dashing opener would want to make the best use of his form and come up with a substantial knock against his former team to take the Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final.