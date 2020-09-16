IPL 2020: Shaw on fire, vicious bouncer dismisses Pant in DC practice match [Highlights]

The Delhi Capitals (DC) took to Twitter to post some highlights from their latest intra-squad practice game in the lead-up to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The video featured almost all of DC's star players, with the most notable display of batting coming from the blade of young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw. The diminutive batsman displayed a wide array of shots, and struck some massive hits over the fence in a short space of time.

Rishabh Pant had his moments, and even played an outrageous reverse scoop to third man off the bowling of Ishant Sharma. However, the young southpaw was troubled by the pace of South African speedster Anrich Nortje, who directed a couple of menacing short balls before causing Pant to lob one up in the air.

Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the others seen bowling, while captain Shreyas Iyer, former Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan all played cameos.

You can check out the highlights of the game here:

Expectations high for DC ahead of IPL 2020

DC come into IPL 2020 with high expectations, and rightly so - they have a number of quality players in all departments. Trades brought experienced Indian professionals in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to the franchise, and they will complement the young core of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

With a deep batting lineup consisting of overseas stars in Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis complementing a fearsome spin trio of Ashwin, Axar Patel and Amit Mishra, there's no reason why DC can't go the full distance in IPL 2020 to claim their first-ever crown.

