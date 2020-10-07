IPL 2020: Steve Smith becomes third captain to be fined for slow over-rate this season

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith became the third captain in IPL 2020 to be fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Steve Smith was penalized under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, considering this was his side’s first offence of the season. Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli were also fined Rs 12 lakh each for similar offences.

"Rajasthan Royals Captain Steven Smith has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on 6 October 2020...As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an official IPL statement.

Steve Smith is going through a rough patch

Steve Smith has failed with the bat in the last three matches (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

It turned out to be a double whammy for Steve Smith last night as the Royals fell to a 57-run defeat at the hands of table-toppers Mumbai Indians.

The former Australia skipper has been a having a torrid few days from a personal point of view. Smith has managed to score a meagre 14 runs in the previous three matches, and RR have lost all of them.

The Rajasthan Royals are currently placed seventh in the points table after winning just two of the five games played. They will have a mountain to climb when they face second-placed Delhi Capitals on Friday.

However, the 2008 IPL champions will be boosted by the return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes and the fact that Jos Buttler found form against MI on Tuesday. The English opener fought hard largely by himself, top-scoring for RR with a whirlwind 44-ball 70.