IPL 2020: Steve Smith opening with Jos Buttler is a 'good blend' for the Rajasthan Royals, says Ian Bishop

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop believes that Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith must continue opening the batting, and should partner Jos Buttler, who will be available for their game against the Kings XI Punjab.

Bishop thinks that Buttler's swashbuckling style of batting will help Smith to play his natural game and ease into his innings.

"I think it is a good blend for the Rajasthan Royals who depend heavily on their overseas players to win them a lot of games. So if you got Smith to take that typical role, he will play as he sees deep into the innings and allow the other guys to fashion their innings from the other end," Ian Bishop said on the ESPNCricinfo show T20 Time-out.

Former Indian batsman and cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar also agreed with Ian Bishop. He feels that Buttler's attacking style will help Smith play himself in, and then the likes of Sanju Samson can come in and cause damage. Thus, he too would stick to Steve Smith opening the batting for RR against KXIP.

"Interesting, because I don't think it is going to make that much of a difference if they have Samson opening with Buttler and Steve Smith batting at No.3. But I think the way Buttler bats I think Steve Smith at the opening position, just allows him to be the guy who slowly gets into the innings and plays through the innings and then Sanju Samson can just come out and start blasting," Sanjay Manjrekar said.

David Miller at his best should be a game-changer: Ian Bishop

Ian Bishop backs Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller to do well against KXIP. Miller got run-out without facing a ball in the game against the Chennai Super Kings. However, Bishop believes that Miller should not make way for Buttler in the playing XI, because at his best, Miller can be a true game-changer.

"I wouldn't want RR to take David Miller out of the equation because as I talked about that batting being carried by a lot of overseas players. I think Miller can be as destructive as anyone if you nip out two of their top early. Miller at his best anyway should be a game-changer," Ian Bishop said.

The Rajasthan Royals will face the Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah on 27th September in the ninth match of IPL 2020.