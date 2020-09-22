IPL 2020: 'Steve Smith will take to leadership like a duck to water,' says Glenn Maxwell

Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes that his Australian team-mate Steve Smith will lead Rajasthan Royals extremely well in IPL 2020 .

Smith took over the Royals' captaincy back from Ajinkya Rahane last year but couldn't lead them till the end of the season because of national commitments.

However, this time the 31-year-old will be available for the full tournament and Maxwell thinks Smith will lead by example.

Smith had not played the ODI series against England because he had suffered from a head injury but he is now fit to play in RR's IPL 2020 opener.

"I think Smudge (Steve Smith) is very well received at the Rajasthan Royals. He has been there for a while now and I think he is very comfortable in those surroundings as well. He is someone who will take leadership like a duck to water and I know RR will be extremely excited to have him as a leader," Glenn Maxwell told cricket.com.au.

I love watching Jos Buttler go about his business: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell also said he absolutely loves watching how Jos Buttler approaches his innings in T20 cricket.

Maxwell noted that both him and Buttler bat in a similar manner. The Australian also thinks England made a brilliant move by promoting Buttler to the top of the order in the shortest format.

"Jos Buttler is an amazingly talented player. I love watching him go about his business. I would say we play a little bit similarly in the way we go at the back end. We make use of the crease, manipulate the bowlers and try to use our wrists as much as we can to hit the ball out of the park. He has had his up and downs but the way England have stuck by him has been very impressive," Glenn Maxwell said.

Rajasthan Royals begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday in Sharjah.