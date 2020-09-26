Former Australian left-arm leg-spinner Brad Hogg believes that the Sunrisers Hyderabad do not have the kind of bowling attack that can take advantage of pitch conditions in the UAE. In the 7 matches that have been played in IPL 2020 so far, fast bowlers have done well on UAE wickets.

Although SRH do have bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma, who have the ability to swing the ball both ways, Hogg is of the opinion that they are a yard slower than what would be ideal for SRH in the IPL. They lack a bowler with raw pace who would hurry the batsman and induce false strokes.

"I think Sunrisers Hyderbad's bowling attack is not suited to UAE conditions. Yes they do get swing, but they do not have that out and out pace bowler who can hit the deck and push the batsman back off a good length. So that is a big hole that they have to fill," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

I think we are going to see one of Andre Russell's quickest fifties in the IPL: Brad Hogg

There was a lot of talk about Andre Russell and his potential impact on IPL 2020 before the Kolkata Knight Riders' first game against the Mumbai Indians. However, Russell could not perform well and was dismissed cheaply by Jasprit Bumrah. But Brad Hogg believes that Russell is determined to bounce back in the IPL and will score a quick fire fifty against SRH.

"I think KKR will win it quite comfortably tonight. I think Andre Russell is going to have another good nig,ht and we are going to see one of the quickest fifties off his bat as well," Brad Hogg said.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will play the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 26th September at Abu Dhabi.