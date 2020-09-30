IPL 2020: 'Tewatia, Uthappa and Parag are not the ideal No. 4 to No. 6' - Aakash Chopra on 'non-existent' Rajasthan Royals middle order

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting order is still looking slightly weak despite the two outstanding performances the team has dished out so far in IPL 2020.

He made this observation while previewing the clash between the only unbeaten team left in the tournament against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While talking about the probable team changes in the two outfits, Aakash Chopra mentioned that the Kolkata Knight Riders might have to reconsider if they want to go into this match also with a bowling-heavy lineup.

"KKR went into the last match with 7 bowling options. They won that match rather easily, so don't fix if it ain't broken. But do the conditions in Dubai inspire you to play with 7 bowlers. That's the question they have to ask."

The renowned commentator suggested that Dinesh Karthik should opt for the same playing XI, despite Sunil Narine not having contributed much at the top of the order.

"Sunil Narine the opener has not fired till now. So you could consider playing him at No.7 and bring another batsman. But I feel Karthik should not change anything, KKR batting is still strong and Narine is going to fire sooner or later."

Aakash Chopra on the issues with the Rajasthan Royals batting

Aakash Chopra believes Rajasthan Royals could play David Miller instead of Tom Curran

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals still have a problem with their batting beyond the top three, despite the outstanding come-from-behind win they registered in the last match.

"Rajasthan Royals' batting order is still looking slightly weak to me. Whatever you have done is brilliant, but Buttler along with Smith, Sanju at No.3 but then you are stuck at No.4."

The former KKR player opined that Rajasthan Royals could consider playing David Miller instead of Tom Curran to strengthen their rather weak middle order.

"So who else you can play, that is the question you need to ask. You may want to play Miller instead of Tom Curran in Dubai because the middle-order otherwise becomes almost non-existent."

Take miller instead of tom curran... Our middle order needs a responsible and experience player like miller ❤️ — Aman Chholak (@MrChholak) September 29, 2020

He added that the current batsmen in the Rajasthan Royals middle order are not the perfect fit for that role, thereby necessitating a change.

"Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag are not the ideal No.4 to No.6. So I feel there is definitely a scope of a change."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking Kolkata Knight Riders as the probable winners in today's clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

"I am going with Kolkata for this one."

The Rajasthan Royals are sitting pretty at the top of the IPL 2020 points table, having won both their encounters so far. The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are almost on the other end of the spectrum as they occupy the second-last spot.

A win for the current table-toppers will help them establish a clear lead over the other teams after the first three rounds of matches, while a victory for KKR will help them jump into the top four.