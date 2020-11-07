IPL 2020: #ThankyouKohli trends on social media as fans express frustration after RCB bow out of the tournament

RCB’s wait for their maiden IPL crown continued after they fell to a 6-wicket loss at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The loss not only extended the Bangalore-based franchise’s trophy-less period to 13 completed IPL editions, but it also tested the patience of many RCB fans. Some of them vented out their frustration towards Virat Kohli and Co. via social media.

What looked like a promising season for RCB ran out of steam too quickly as they lost their last 4 league matches before eventually capitulating in the knockout game last night as well. After spending big at the IPL 2020 auction, RCB seemed to have plugged the biggest hole in their setup – the bowling department – as they won 7 of their first 10 games including a Super Over victory against the Mumbai Indians.

If opener Devdutt Padikkal (473 runs in 15 games) got RCB off to near-perfect starts more often than not, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj played the ideal second fiddles to the likes of Chris Morris and Yuzvendra Chahal.

But the boxes which RCB failed to tick in this campaign were having a proper finisher to bridge the gap between a power-packed middle order and a fragile tail, and having consistent opening partnerships.

If Padikkal looked in good touch in the powerplay overs, Finch/Philippe struggled to get going. And if either of the Aussies looked in good nick, Padikkal surprisingly couldn’t find his mojo on that day.

That said, the fans must have been really disappointed with the performance of Shivam Dube (129 runs and 4 wickets in 11 matches) and Washington Sundar (111 runs and 8 wickets in 15 matches). Even though Sundar was impressive in the powerplay overs, boasting an economy rate of 5.96, the 21-year-old failed to contribute with the bat.

RCB and their fans would know they have some amends to make at the auction table if they are to come back stronger next year.

Twitter reacts to RCB’s exit from IPL 2020

Let’s just make @ImRo45thr Indian captain all formats already. @imVkohli is not a winning captain and will never be ... #ThankyouKohli pic.twitter.com/J9cbosdFBp — Santosh Verma 🇮🇳 ✈️ (@im_Sk_verma) November 7, 2020

I don't know about virat kohli but Abd deserves a trophy. #ThankyouKohli#EeSalaCupNamde 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/g4Hdunv5EN — Kartik Kumar (@gtgkartik) November 7, 2020

