IPL 2020: 'The Delhi Capitals have issues that need addressing' - Aakash Chopra previews their clash against the Mumbai Indians

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) have a few issues to be addressed, especially in their batting department.

He made this observation while previewing the Shreyas Iyer-led side's IPL 2020 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by highlighting that the Delhi Capitals have hit a rough patch in their last three encounters, with their batting superstars not contributing much either.

"Delhi Capitals had 7 wins from 9 matches, which means they were almost there but then three consecutive losses. Their main players who were out are back but they are not winning because those main players are not scoring runs."

The reputed commentator added that the Delhi Capitals will have to address their batting issues, with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant required to contribute more.

"They have issues that need addressing. Shreyas Iyer will have to score runs again, the time has almost come. Pant will have to eventually score runs, a big 70-80 run-knock has to come because it comes every year and why has it not come this year."

He expressed hope that Shikhar Dhawan will be able to regain the form he had displayed while smashing back-to-back centuries earlier in the tournament.

"Shikhar Dhawan will fire because he has not scored runs after the two consecutive centuries. But he is too good a player to keep failing. So he will definitely score runs."

Talking about the probable team changes, Aakash Chopra observed that it could be a close call between Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane for the opener's slot in the Delhi Capitals lineup.

"I feel Prithvi Shaw will play ahead of Rahane although it is Mumbai, so you cannot say. It might be a toss-up that might just happen. Other than that, there is no scope of a change in the team but a scope of change in the playing style."

From the Mumbai Indians perspective, the former KKR player stated that Rohit Sharma will replace Saurabh Tiwary if the former has recovered from his injury. He reckoned that the four-time IPL champions would not be looking to rest any of their players like Jasprit Bumrah before making sure of their place in the first qualifier.

"Rohit Sharma will play for the Mumbai Indians if he is fit with Tiwary going out. They will not rest anyone as they have not yet sealed a top-two spot else they could have rested Bumrah."

Aakash Chopra added that the Delhi Capitals would be the last team that the Mumbai Indians would give any favours to as it could haunt them later in the tournament.

"And they will defintely not give any favours to the Delhi Capitals because if they favour them today, there is a possibility that the same Delhi trumps them later as they are one of the better sides in the tournament."

Aakash Chopra on the likely game-changer in the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians encounter

Shreyas Iyer will be hoping to lead the Delhi Capitals to the playoffs [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Shreyas Iyer as the likely game-changer in the clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians.

"I am going with Shreyas Iyer. He is a Mumbai boy but plays for the Delhi Capitals and he will have to do something good for Delhi."

The 43-year old pointed out that the Delhi Capitals skipper had not lived up to his lofty standards in IPL 2020 thus far although he has played a few good knocks.

"He is too good a player. He has played a few big knocks this year but has not yet played up to his standards and I have great expectations from him."

Aakash Chopra also picked the Delhi Capitals for going against the odds and emerging triumphant against the Mumbai Indians.

"I am going with Delhi. Odds are in favour of Mumbai but I feel Delhi will win this match."

A win for the Delhi Capitals in today's encounter will help them seal a spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs. A positive result for the Mumbai Indians, on the contrary, will assure them a spot in the top two, thereby giving them a couple of shots at a berth in the finals.