IPL 2020: The Delhi Capitals will set new records and hammer the other teams, says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) look like a formidable unit and might just blow away the other teams in IPL 2020.

He made this observation while reviewing the crushing defeat inflicted on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by the Shreyas Iyer-led side in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals batting was a little tentative in the powerplay overs in their initial few matches.

"In the first couple of matches, they were batting a little slow because you have come back after six months, starting a new campaign and the pitches had a little bit of spice. If you see the first six overs, they were batting a little slow in the initial matches."

He observed that the Delhi Capitals have brought their aggressive game to the fore in the last couple of matches, with Prithvi Shaw leading from the front at the top of the order.

"But in the last two matches, they have said that they will show what they actually are. Prithvi Shaw is a different player, his special talent is evident when you watch him play. The way he hits fours and sixes, the way he went after Chahal and the six he hit off Navdeep Saini over covers."

The reputed commentator termed Marcus Stoinis as a great acquisition for the Delhi Capitals, with the Aussie all-rounder having played the finisher's role to perfection in a couple of matches.

"What an addition Marcus Stoinis is to the Delhi Capitals team. First he smashed Chris Jordan in the game against KXIP and also took the team to the Super Over. And in this game the way he smashed the bowlers at the end."

The former KKR player highlighted that all the batsmen in the Delhi Capitals lineup - including Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan - are performing the roles that have been assigned to them.

"Rishabh Pant once again, Shreyas Iyer may have got dismissed in this match but showed his magic in the last match. Shikhar Dhawan is batting a little slow but then you need one anchor when you have so many hitters around you."

Aakash Chopra mentioned that the Delhi Capitals batting has been enjoyable to watch, and that it has delivered the goods even without Shimron Hetmyer having got enough time in the middle to show his skills.

"This team is looking outstanding, they have won 4 of their 5 matches and they haven't even used Hetmyer properly. That's the kind of depth they have and that's the kind of fearless approach they have, we are getting a lot of enjoyment watching their matches and their batting."

He warned the other teams in the IPL that they could be outplayed by the Delhi Capitals, and mentioned that he is awaiting the clash between the current table-toppers and the Mumbai Indians.

"I feel they will be setting new records, they will continue in this fashion and they will be hammering teams down. I am awaiting the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, that will be a mouth-watering affair."

Aakash Chopra on Kagiso Rabada's great performances for the Delhi Capitals

Kagiso Rabada has been the star performer for Delhi Capitals with the ball

While naming Kagiso Rabada as the gamechanger in yesterday's match for the Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra opined that the South African quick has been the best pacer in IPL 2020 so far.

"He is the best fast bowler in IPL 2020 thus far. He bowls the Super Over, picks two wickets and concedes just two runs. He comes in front of Andre Russell for just the one over, gets hit for a four and a six but dismisses him in the same over."

He reasoned that Rabada not only has the Purple Cap on his head but has also delivered the goods whenever the Delhi Capitals have called him to bowl in crunch situations.

"And then he is got to bowl one over to Virat Kohli and in that over he dismissed him as well. He takes 4 wickets for just 24 runs. He has got the Purple Cap but he is also an absolutely outstanding bowler. I think he has not gone wicketless in his last 20-odd T20 matches."

Kagiso Rabada has been the standout bowler in IPL 2020. The right-arm pacer has scalped 12 wickets in the five matches that the Delhi Capitals have played so far. He has a reasonable economy rate of 7.50, especially considering the pressure situations in which he has been given the ball.